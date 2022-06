So yeah, super middleweight Edgar Berlanga successfully bested Romer Angulo at the Theater in Madison Square Garden on Saturday. That he did so while fighting in what used to be called a Scientific Style (the goal being winning through tactical skills like hitting and moving rather than brawling) should be of no great harm to his reputation. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to thrill in order to create a legacy for yourself. Floyd Mayweather certainly proved that, as did Pernell Whitaker and Willie Pep before him – Pep is even said to have won entire round without having thrown a single punch.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO