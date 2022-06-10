Ravens do team bonding in lieu of practice for final day of voluntary OTAs

The Baltimore Ravens wrapped up their three weeks of voluntary organized team activities on Friday. Many players and coaches were present for the workouts, and were able to build valuable chemistry as the 2022 regular season quickly approaches.

After a hard three weeks of workouts, on Friday Baltimore took the day off from practicing and instead did some team bonding. The team posted multiple clips on social media of both players and coaches enjoying themselves as they participated in a multitude of different activities. Even head coach John Harbaugh got in on the action, playing some “Space Invaders”.

Following OTAs, the Ravens’ mandatory minicamp kicks off next week, with the dates being June 14th, 15th, and 16th.