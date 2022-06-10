ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens do team bonding in lieu of practice for final day of voluntary OTAs

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens wrapped up their three weeks of voluntary organized team activities on Friday. Many players and coaches were present for the workouts, and were able to build valuable chemistry as the 2022 regular season quickly approaches.

After a hard three weeks of workouts, on Friday Baltimore took the day off from practicing and instead did some team bonding. The team posted multiple clips on social media of both players and coaches enjoying themselves as they participated in a multitude of different activities. Even head coach John Harbaugh got in on the action, playing some “Space Invaders”.

Following OTAs, the Ravens’ mandatory minicamp kicks off next week, with the dates being June 14th, 15th, and 16th.

FanSided

Tyreek Hill reveals where drama with Chiefs all began

During the debut episode of his new podcast, receiver Tyreek Hill revealed when exactly things went sour with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs no longer have wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the roster. After failed contract negotiations, both parties opted to part ways, leading to his trade to the Miami Dolphins. But where did things really go south?
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Tyreek Hill makes surprising claim about Patrick Mahomes

Tyreek Hill’s latest praise of Tua Tagovailoa might come as his most surprising yet. Hill on Friday debuted a new podcast, “It Needed To Be Said,” and made some surprising claims in it. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver compared his previous quarterback in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, to his new one in Tua Tagovailoa. In Hill’s eyes, Tagovailoa is more accurate, and that is the way Hill likes it.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Keith Olbermann Calls For NFL Coach To Be Banned

Former ESPN SportsCenter host turned political pundit Keith Olbermann believes the National Football League needs to ban assistant coach Jack Del Rio. Del Rio spoke out on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, referring to it as a "dust up." The Washington Commanders assistant coach wondered why there was...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Ryan Leaf has advice to Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is an NFL quarterback who no one seems to want right now. Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf knows that feeling. Leaf was the No. 2 pick in the 1998 NFL Draft and is largely considered one of the biggest busts in league history. After bombing out of the league after four seasons he retired. He’s come a long way since struggling with legal and drug issues and now he serves as a college football analyst.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Makes Gross Promise To NFL Fan

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady is starting an underwear brand. The Brady Brand is releasing its own line of underwear. Brady's wife, Gisele, shared a video of her husband in the underwear to promote the new line. Things got kind of weird from there. Brady made a gross promise to...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Father Of Top Recruit Makes Opinion On Ryan Day Very Clear

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, one of the top players in the 2023 class, on an official visit this weekend. If that last name sounds familiar, it is because Matayo's brother D.J. is the starting quarterback at Clemson. The Buckeyes are working hard to land the prized pass rusher, and they've done a good job thus far.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Big Week for Lamar Jackson At Ravens Mandatory Camp

The Ravens are confident Lamar Jackson will attend this week's mandatory minicamp. “I expect him to be here at mandatory minicamp," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I know he’s working hard. Lamar Jackson is a hard worker, so I’m not worried about how hard he’s working. I fully expect him to come back in great shape – that’s what he talks about – and I’m sure he’s throwing, I’m sure he’s doing a good job, and when he gets back here, we’ll be rolling with Lamar.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

