Ravens ILB Patrick Queen shares excitement for mandatory minicamp

It’s near the middle of June, which mean voluntary organized team activities have ended for the Baltimore Ravens and mandatory minicamp is on the horizon. This is the time of year when players show their skillsets to coaches and compete for roster spots as well as playing time.

Baltimore inside linebacker Patrick Queen spoke to the media after one of the last practices of OTAs. He shared his excitement for the Ravens’ minicamp, which will take place next week. He discussed ramping up the competition, saying that he’s looking forward to it.

“Yes, that’s the biggest thing – just ramping up the competition now, because we’ve been at this for like five weeks now, so let’s go play football now. I know we’re not going to have pads on or anything, but it’s still good to get your true ‘ones’ versus your true ‘ones’ and stuff, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Queen is entering his third season in the NFL, and is looking to build on his second half of the 2021 season after struggling through the first few months. Through his first two years as a professional, the linebacker has notched 204 combined tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one touchdown.