ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

5 Marines killed in California aircraft crash identified

By Nexstar Media Wire, Domenick Candelieri
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LvJ0Q_0g7Wyxe600

GLAMIS, Calif. ( KSWB ) — The five Marines killed in an aircraft crash Wednesday near Glamis in Imperial County, California, have been identified, a U.S. Marine Corps official announced Friday.

The victims, based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39 and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to a release from Major Mason Englehart of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. Their names are as follows:

  • Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief
  • Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, an MV-22B Pilot
  • Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief
  • Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California, an MV-22B Pilot
  • Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief
US Navy helicopter crashes near CA-AZ border

The crash, involving a MV-22B Osprey, happened around 12:25 p.m., 1st Lt. Duane Kampa said. The crew and aircraft were conducting routine flight training, Englehart stated.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family” said Lt. Col. John C. Miller, commanding officer of VMM-364. “This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families. Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Marines and we respectfully request privacy for their families as they navigate this difficult time. We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family and want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help.”

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Imperial County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
County
Imperial County, CA
Imperial County, CA
Accidents
State
Wyoming State
State
Illinois State
State
New Hampshire State
Local
California Crime & Safety
WDBJ7.com

Percentage of positive COVID tests still ticking down in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,824,660 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, June 13, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,761 from the 1,822,899 reported Sunday. Other numbers are not reported for the...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#U S Marines#Aircraft#Traffic Accident#Glamis#Kswb#U S Marine Corps#Marine Aircraft Group#Cpl
theroanokestar.com

Boeing / VA Tech Announce HQ Relocation, R&T Hub, and Boeing Center for Veteran / Military Families

Governor Glenn Youngkin along with Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun and Virginia Tech President Tim Sands have announced a public-private partnership uniting industry, government, and academia to drive talent development and increased labor force participation in Virginia. The partnership builds upon Boeing’s $50 million, multi-year commitment that helped jump-start the development...
VIRGINIA STATE
UV Cavalier Daily

Why Summer in Virginia is Actually The Best

Since lugging all of my very heavy belongings to my car around a month ago and driving home to the luxurious Northern Virginia, I have had a lot of time to think about life. Why isn’t Ms. Kathy the University President yet? How can we get Bodo’s to monopolize the bagel industry nationwide? What can I do to get a student discount on gas? All this to say, I am now 10 times smarter than when I left Mr. Jefferson’s Academical Village. My newfound intelligence has opened my eyes to the true beauty that is the state of Virginia, and helped me to realize that Virginia is hands down the best place to be during the summer. I can sum up the main reasons why using the acronym DMV — because when you think of summer, the only thing that should come to mind is the holy trinity that is D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTOP

Virginia Tech, Boeing announce center for transitioning vets

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was all smiles Monday as he stood on a stage inside Boeing’s new headquarters in Crystal City, where the state and the massive defense contractor announced the Boeing Center for Veteran Transition and Military Families, coming to Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus. “This is hugely...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

NC House bill would place limits on car charging stations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – There should be no such thing as a free charge for an electronic vehicle unless there is also free gasoline and diesel fuel for all other motorists. That’s the underlying principle of a bill filed in the North Carolina House that would create strict rules for free charging stations for electric […]
POLITICS
WDBJ7.com

Court rules for neighbors, against wildlife center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Supreme Court has ruled against the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in a legal battle with its neighbors. The dispute started in 2017, when the center wanted to expand to help additional animals. Neighbors sued, citing traffic, light, and noise concerns. The court ruled constructing...
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiaviews.com

Virginia’s critical wetlands are marching inland | Weather

As sea level rises, some of Virginia’s most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland. New research published this month in Environmental Research Communications examines how wetlands are migrating across the US.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy