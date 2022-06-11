TikTok star Cooper Noriega dies at 19

TikTok In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone on August 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images, File)

BURBANK, Calif. — Authorities confirmed that TikTok star Cooper Noriega was found dead Thursday in Burbank, according to multiple reports. He was 19.

His death remained under investigation on Friday, BuzzFeed News reported. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner told People that after an autopsy, officials were unable to determine the cause of Noriega’s death.

“Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination,” the spokesperson said, according to People.

Noriega had more than 1.9 million followers on TikTok, where he posted humorous videos about skateboarding and fashion, according to Variety.

Last week, he appeared on Barstool Sports’ “BFFs” podcast, HuffPost reported.

