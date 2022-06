The San Francisco Giants made the NL West race a bit more intriguing on Sunday, as they clinched a three-game series sweep over the Los Angeles Dodgers. As was the case in the opening two games of the series, the Giants relied upon their pitching staff to lead the way. Carlos Rodon guided the reigning NL West champions on the mound, recording eight strikeouts over six shutout innings. The Dodgers were able to create a bit of traffic on the base paths, but the Giants held them to a lowly 0-10 with runners in scoring position.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO