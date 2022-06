MINNEAPOLIS — The Rays are looking to avoid being swept in a series for the first time in nearly a year when they take on the Twins today. Left-hander Jeffrey Springs, coming off a six-shutout-inning performance against the Cardinals that was the best of his six starts, will be on the mound for the Rays. Right-hander Cole Sands, a former Florida State teammate of Taylor Walls, will start for the Twins.

1 DAY AGO