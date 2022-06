The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday a deputy revived a man after an overdose on June 3. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a Colfax gas station just before 7 a.m. for a silent robbery alarm. The first deputy on scene noticed a woman flagging him down near a parked vehicle and took a medical bag with him to investigate.

