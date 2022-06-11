ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Webber asked the strangest Twitter question about Draymond Green as Warriors struggled

By Robert Zeglinski
 3 days ago
One of the hallmarks of Draymond Green’s career is that no one’s ever been able to define his game truly.

He’s a great defender. He’s a great passer. Plus, he’s undersized but still gets boards.

If you wanted just to say he’s a basketball unicorn, that’d probably be fair. But that answer doesn’t seem to satisfy Chris Webber.

On Friday night, during Game 4 of the Finals between the Warriors and Celtics (-3.5 favorites), Webber was the latest soul to try and define Green’s game in a neat box.

Well, maybe not neat, per se.

I’m so confused. Draymond Green could catch 100-plus passes in an NFL regular season? Welker is an undersized rebounder? What’s the angle here?

Webber tried to clarify his perplexing comparison for Green.

Uh, yeah … I’m still not getting it.

NBA Twitter was predictably befuddled at whatever Webber was trying to say:

Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Webber's weird comparison

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

