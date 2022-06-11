ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan K. Johnson Named in Southern Baptist List of Abusers

By Laurence P. Banville
legalexaminer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWas Bryan K. Johnson Listed in SBC Abuse Investigation Report?. Bryan K. Johnson, of Vineyard Ministries in Westwego, Louisiana, and Greater Cypress Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Algiers, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to having sex with a 15-year-old girl and was sentenced to 6 years in prison and forced to register as...

justiceguardians.legalexaminer.com

#Baptist Churches#Southern Baptists#Abusers#Violent Crime#Vineyard Ministries#Greater Cypress#The Washington Post
