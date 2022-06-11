Teenager dies in climbing accident in Glacier National Park

A Columbia Falls teen died Tuesday, June 7 in an apparent fall while mountain climbing in Glacier National Park.
According to information from the Park Service, 19-year-old Winslow Nichols died in the incident on Mount Brown northeast of Lake McDonald on the west side of the park.
Officials said his climbing partner notified rangers Tuesday at 3 p.m. that he had lost contact Nichols. He said the two planned to hike and climb Mount Brown together, but had became separated.
Park rangers launched a search and located a vehicle at Lake McDonald Lodge matching the description provided by the climbing partner.
Glacier National Park ground...
