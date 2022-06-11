ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Teenager dies in climbing accident in Glacier National Park

By Benjamin leo
timesnewsexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 19-year-old man climbing in Glacier National Park was found dead Tuesday. Winslow Nichols was climbing Mount Brown with a friend, but the two became separated, the National Park Service said Wednesday in a press release....

Whitefish Pilot

Columbia Falls teen dies in fall from Glacier peak

A Columbia Falls teen died Tuesday, June 7 in an apparent fall while mountain climbing in Glacier National Park. According to information from the Park Service, 19-year-old Winslow Nichols died in the incident on Mount Brown northeast of Lake McDonald on the west side of the park. Officials said his climbing partner notified rangers Tuesday at 3 p.m. that he had lost contact Nichols. He said the two planned to hike and climb Mount Brown together, but had became separated. Park rangers launched a search and located a vehicle at Lake McDonald Lodge matching the description provided by the climbing partner.  Glacier National Park ground...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT

