The Dock Cafe reopens in Stillwater after being closed for 2 years

The Dock Cafe in downtown Stillwater has reopened for the weekend after being closed for two years.

The popular dining spot known for scenic views of the St. Croix River announced a surprise reopening June 9-12, offering patio service and a limited menu.

Seafood fare on the menu includes shrimp diablo, whiskey salmon, bacon-wrapped scallops and a walleye sandwich. A bone-in French pork chop dinner for $28 and a charcuterie board for $26 top the menu prices.

Midwestern favorites, such as wild rice soup and Wisconsin cheddar soup, are also on the menu in addition to a wider array of side options, including sweet beet smashed potatoes and truffle fries.

John Koch, owner of Gio's and Portside in downtown Stillwater, has taken over operations at the restaurant, the Pioneer Press reports.