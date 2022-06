The hits just keep on coming against the White Sox and they're not limited to those on the scoreboard. Injuries have ravaged much of the team's roster this season, the latest scare comes with the 1st inning pull of starting pitcher Michael Kopech on Sunday afternoon against Texas. Kopech was able to get in only 13 pitches before noticing what appears to be an ankle or lower leg injury that occurred after planting his foot for a pitch to the Rangers' Adolis Garcia.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO