What does the LIV Golf name mean? Why is it called that?

By Golf News Net
thegolfnewsnet.com
 3 days ago

LIV Golf and the LIV Golf International Series has debuted outside of London with their first of eight scheduled 2022 events being played at Centurion Club in England. When the Saudi-owned concept was announced, there was confusion as to the name of the league, what...

Golf.com

Rory McIlroy, in one sentence, hits Saudi-backed LIV Golf where it hurts

Rory McIlroy entertained. And he was entertained. Over the next weeks, months and quite possibly years, you’re going to be hearing a lot about “entertained.” But wait, you say. Don’t you know the show you’re watching when you flip on the golf, or pass through the gate? That’s true. You’re not going to see a dunk or a touchdown, though now you can sometimes see Charles Barkley and Tom Brady. Still, that doesn’t mean you should sit on your birdies and eagles, and that’s the message that will be spun from this crowd that hopes to turn golf on its head, the LIV Golf Invitational Series. On Saturday, they completed their first-ever tournament and, along the way, trotted out shotgun starts and neon-colored leaderboards that let out video-game dings, and big cash prizes.
The Spun

Jim Nantz Speaks Out On LIV Golf: Fans React

Announcers often try to stay away from controversial topics during broadcasts, but Jim Nantz didn't mince words when speaking about LIV Golf on Saturday. The longtime CBS play-by-play man referred to those PGA Tours - like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, among others - who left for LIV Golf as betrayors.
NBC Sports

Charl Schwartzel crowned winner of inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series

After a long three days, 54 holes, no cuts and shotgun starts, 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel is officially the first victor of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series. With 15 pro titles to his name, Schwartzel cliched an individual victory as well as a team victory for his group...
FanSided

Rory McIlroy twists knife in LIV Golf after defending RBC Canadian Open title

Rory McIlroy has been championing the PGA Tour all week amid the LIV Golf debut and it’s fitting he punctuated that with a win at the RBC Canadian Open. There should’ve been a celebration of golf north of the United States border for the entire week. Instead, the return to the RBC Canadian Open for the first time since 2019 was clouded by the inauspicious drama created by the first LIV Golf event in London coupled with the still-ongoing defections by the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed.
Golf Digest

LIV Golf has reason to feel good about itself, but where does the sport go from here?

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England — On Saturday evening, along the rolling countryside outside London, at a private club that is a bastion for the Anglo elite, former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel tapped in for a final par to win $4.75 million at the inaugural LIV Golf tournament, ushering in golf’s age of cognitive dissonance. For Schwartzel, 37, this was his first worldwide “victory” since 2016—he was also part of the winning four-man squad in LIV’s concurrent team competition—but his potential reemergence as a big-time player was relegated to a minor footnote amid the preceding days’ political brinkmanship that is threatening golf’s world order.
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series London final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series London final leaderboard is headed by winner Charl Schwartzel, who earned the LIV Golf win at Centurion Club in England. Schwartzel held the lead going into the final round of the 54-hole event. He held on throughout the final round, including a bogey at his finishing hole, the par-5 18th, to win by a shot on 7-under 203.
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 US Open format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 US Open format remains unchanged from 2021, with the USGA-run major championship remaining in June and being played at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. The 2022 US Open field is 156 players. The field is made up of a mixture of exempt players, including past champions and...
thegolfnewsnet.com

How much money does the 2022 RBC Canadian Open winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open purse is a lot of money, and the RBC Canadian Open first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour. The 2022 RBC Canadian Open purse is $8.7 million for the event played in the Toronto area at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
CBS Sports

One of golf's most prideful champions, Phil Mickelson appears despondent over LIV Golf decision

Since golf restarted amid the COVID-19 pandemic exactly two years ago, there have been plenty of unbelievable moments. But the most stunning of all -- the one that would have seemed almost unfathomable at any point over the last 30 years -- took place during a quiet Monday afternoon, coincidentally just miles from ground zero of perhaps the biggest rebellion in post-reformation world history.
