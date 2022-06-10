Young named Head Baseball Coach at Caldwell Co.

You might want to take down your door hanger after reading this!. Mara Jo Thomas, of Princeton, Kentucky, had quite the morning yesterday. She came home from work around 10 a.m. and walked into the house from her carport door like every day before. While inside the house, her daughter was still outside. Out of nowhere, Mara Jo heard her daughter screaming bloody murder. She immediately ran to the door to see what was going on. What happened next are the things that nightmares are made of.

PRINCETON, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO