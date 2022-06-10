Young named Head Baseball Coach at Caldwell Co.

Muhlenberg County Schools will have a new superintendent in place in July. The Muhlenberg County School Board voted Monday night to hire Contessa Orr as the new superintendent. She will take the role on July 1st, replacing Robby Davis who is retiring. Orr has held many teaching positions over the...
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana freshman guard CJ Gunn was named the series MVP after leading the Indiana All-Stars to a pair of dominating wins over the Kentucky All-Stars over the weekend. Indiana claimed game one of the weekend by a score of 104-77 at the Sportscenter in Owensboro, Ky....
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman made history over the weekend southern Indiana's Salem Speedway. Ashton Thompson, 21, became the first woman from Salem to race on the track. She qualified first in the 602 Super Sport field. Thompson is also the first female to lead a race at Salem...
Kentucky Educational Television has named a Christian County teacher to the 2022 class of educators selected for the PBS Digital Innovator All-Star Program. According to a news release, Chris Tyson Renshaw has taught for the past 21 years in various areas such as Technology Education, Special Education, Credit Recovery as well as served as Library Media Specialist. She is currently a learning coach with the Christian County Technology Department.
A Hopkinsville man was severely injured in an accident Saturday on the Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 33-year old Nicholas Peay of Hopkinsville had been headed north near the 30 mile-marker when his car went off the road and into the median, causing it to roll end over end before coming to rest on the southbound side.
(Age 84, of Binns Mill Road) Funeral service will be Wednesday June 15th at 1pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am till the service hour at Lamb Funeral Home.
A woman was killed in an accident over the weekend in Graves County. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 26-year old Melissa Penn of Hickory was northbound on KY 1241 in an SUV when she traveled through the intersection with KY 408 and rear-ended a fertilizer truck driven by 77-year old Joe Cherry of Hazel who had just made a right turn onto the roadway.
Kentucky State Police will be at Kroger selling raffle tickets for a pickup truck Monday and Tuesday. Kentucky State Trooper Hunter Carroll says they will be at the Kroger on Skyline Drive in Hopkinsville selling raffle tickets for a 2022 GMC Sierra Denali pickup truck. The money from the raffle...
A man was hit by a train in Union County near Anna, Ill. Heartland winery hosts event supporting Ill. organization. A winery in southern Illinois invited guests to come out and have some fun while helping out a good cause. Annabelle Festival held in Anna, Ill. Updated: 5 hours ago.
It's National Bourbon Day and, naturally, we're celebrating here in Kentucky, where bourbon has long been and continues to be a booming business. Make no mistake about it. The finest bourbons in the world are distilled right here in the Commonwealth and any bourbon-loving Kentuckian will tell you that. My...
(Age 88, of Russellville) Funeral services will be Thursday June 16th at 11am at the Russellville United Methodist Temple. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5pm – 8pm with Masonic Service at 7pm at Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel. and Thursday from 10am till the service hour at the Russellville United Methodist Temple.
Compiled the highest paying jobs that don't require a college degree in Owensboro, KY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
A rear-end collision Monday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Eagle Way Bypass injured a local man. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 31-year old Carlton Thomas of Hopkinsville was northbound and rear-ended a northbound car driven by 30-year old Jeremy Day of Hopkinsville in the intersection. Day complained...
Doug Wilcox will be the next city council member to represent Ward 7 on Hopkinsville City Council after Christian Circuit Judge John Atkins proclaimed him the winner of the contested Republican primary during a hearing Tuesday afternoon. Initial results showed Wilcox defeating Mark Graham by a single vote, but the...
This isn't the first time that Kathy Albin has noticed large and mysterious animal tracks in the yard around her Philpot, Kentucky home. But it's the first time she's been able to get some really good photos and measurements of the prints left behind. And, now, she's even more unsure of what's leaving them.
You might want to take down your door hanger after reading this!. Mara Jo Thomas, of Princeton, Kentucky, had quite the morning yesterday. She came home from work around 10 a.m. and walked into the house from her carport door like every day before. While inside the house, her daughter was still outside. Out of nowhere, Mara Jo heard her daughter screaming bloody murder. She immediately ran to the door to see what was going on. What happened next are the things that nightmares are made of.
A historic mid-June heat wave has arrived in western Kentucky and a Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 90’s each day and the humidity will make it feel like near 110 Monday and Tuesday and 105 Wednesday.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A two-vehicle crash in Graves County killed one woman and sent another person to the hospital Saturday morning. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and first responders were dispatched around 11:50 a.m. to the intersection of KY 1241 and KY 408 for the crash.
