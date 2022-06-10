ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

Mercy Health Hiring Event - GRUMPY'S Food Truck - OB Professionals

By Amy Lane
toledo.com
 3 days ago

OB Professionals in Perrysburg, OH, this upcoming event is for you. Stop-by our Food Truck Event on June 16th and learn about career opportunities with Mercy Health...

tell.toledo.com

toledo.com

The Great Race Makes at Pit Stop in Perrysburg

As teams from across the globe converge in Rhode Island with vintage automobiles, THE GREAT RACE prepares for its cross-country trip to North Dakota, with an overnight stop in Perrysburg, Ohio. On Tuesday, June 21st, this time/speed/distance rally will make a pitstop in the Perrysburg Historic District, and to celebrate,...
toledo.com

Crosby Festival of the Arts Weekend is Back at Toledo Botanical Garden

Crosby Festival of the Arts, Northwest Ohio’s premier fine arts festival, will kick off June 24 and run through June 26. The festival, held at Toledo Botanical Garden, is presented by Toledo GROWs. Crosby Festival of the Arts is a highly recognized fine arts show featuring works by 160 artists from across the country. Now celebrating its 56th year, this festival is heralded as Ohio’s oldest outdoor juried art festival. Support for the Crosby Festival of the Arts is provided by the Ohio Arts Council. Proceeds from the show support Toledo GROWs and their work in the areas of education, community gardening, and urban agriculture.
TOLEDO, OH
City
Perrysburg, OH
State
Ohio State
richlandsource.com

Summer cooling crisis program starts July 1 in Richland, Huron counties

MANSFIELD -- The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs.
HURON, OH
13abc.com

Location changed for Toledo’s free recycling event this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s free recycling event this weekend has a new location. Due to construction at Frederick Douglass Center, the event has been moved to Indiana Avenue Baptist Church located at 640 Indiana Ave. The event will take place on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green is the seat of Wood County, Ohio. Founded in 1832, Bowling Green became a town in 1855 and incorporated as a city in 1901. The city took its name after Bowling Green, Kentucky, with locals calling it BG in short (pronounced as Bee Gee). Surrounded chiefly by flat...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Sweets Galore: Specialty Bakeries in the 419

Planning a graduation party or other summer celebration? You might want to reconsider that sheet cake from the big box store. From beautiful themed cakes and cookies to gluten-free desserts to gourmet donuts, the Toledo area boasts an impressive array of local speciality bakeries to satisfy your sweet tooth. If...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County Canine Care and Control hosts dog adoption event

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - With more than 60 dogs and puppies in search of new homes The Lucas County Canine Care and Control is hosting an adoption event on Saturday. In partnership with Furniture Palace, the event will take place in the parking lot of the store located on 1436 S. Reynolds Rd., Maumee from noon to 4 p.m.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Local family donates 'Family Feud' winnings to charities

TOLEDO, Ohio — At one point, Steve Kahan thought his daughter Emily was crazy to think their family would be on TV. Fast forward one year later, the family is giving back some of their game show winnings to the Toledo community. The Kahans, of Sylvania, are donating $10,000 to Cherry Street Mission Ministries on Monroe Street in downtown Toledo.
NewsBreak
Jobs
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of June 13

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of June 13. Erie County. State Route 113 westbound, just west of U.S. 250, will have single lane closures...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Getting To Know The Owners Of Maumee’s New Uptown Restaurant

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Shawn and Megan McClellan, the founders and owners of the popular Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Bar in Maumee, are ready to branch out and create a second new restaurant in their hometown. The McClellans signed a 15-year lease with the city...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Inflation surge forces small businesses to make tough decisions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The surging inflation is causing many to make some tough financial decisions, local businesses included. In fact, a lot of small businesses are having to decide between keeping prices the same and potentially losing money or raising the cost of their goods and services and possibly losing customers.
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Quenched and Tempered Brewing Company taproom coming soon to downtown

When the sign on Quenched and Tempered Brewing Company’s taproom door on 1210 Jackson Street in Toledo was hung, it read “Coming Soon” with the year “2020” written below. After navigating the hurdles of trying to open a taproom during a global pandemic, Quenched and Tempered decided it was time update their sign which now reads “2020’s.” According to Quenched and Tempered’s Alex Drozdowicz, this was their way of cleverly coping with the uncertainty of the past 2 years.
TOLEDO, OH

