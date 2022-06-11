Indiana beats Kentucky in 2022 All Star Classic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana took home bragging rights in both the girls and the boys games in the 2022 All-Star Classic.

Indiana girls defeated Kentucky in a nail-biter, finishing the game with a last second layup to get the 67 to 66 win. The boys game was a much different story, Indiana leading at half by 20 points and going on to demolish the Bluegrass state 104-77 in the end.

