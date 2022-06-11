Indiana beats Kentucky in 2022 All Star Classic
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana took home bragging rights in both the girls and the boys games in the 2022 All-Star Classic.
Indiana girls defeated Kentucky in a nail-biter, finishing the game with a last second layup to get the 67 to 66 win. The boys game was a much different story, Indiana leading at half by 20 points and going on to demolish the Bluegrass state 104-77 in the end.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0