Haunted Waterville Tours

Crosby Festival of the Arts, Northwest Ohio’s premier fine arts festival, will kick off June 24 and run through June 26. The festival, held at Toledo Botanical Garden, is presented by Toledo GROWs. Crosby Festival of the Arts is a highly recognized fine arts show featuring works by 160 artists from across the country. Now celebrating its 56th year, this festival is heralded as Ohio’s oldest outdoor juried art festival. Support for the Crosby Festival of the Arts is provided by the Ohio Arts Council. Proceeds from the show support Toledo GROWs and their work in the areas of education, community gardening, and urban agriculture.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO