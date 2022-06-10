ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, OH

Haunted Waterville Tours

By Julia Wiley
 3 days ago

Introducing the most intriguing program to hit Northwest Ohio in years – Haunted Waterville Tours. These spirit tours will first take the guest into the Robbins House, a spiritually active historic home owned by the Waterville Historical...

Crosby Festival of the Arts Weekend is Back at Toledo Botanical Garden

Crosby Festival of the Arts, Northwest Ohio’s premier fine arts festival, will kick off June 24 and run through June 26. The festival, held at Toledo Botanical Garden, is presented by Toledo GROWs. Crosby Festival of the Arts is a highly recognized fine arts show featuring works by 160 artists from across the country. Now celebrating its 56th year, this festival is heralded as Ohio’s oldest outdoor juried art festival. Support for the Crosby Festival of the Arts is provided by the Ohio Arts Council. Proceeds from the show support Toledo GROWs and their work in the areas of education, community gardening, and urban agriculture.
TOLEDO, OH
The Great Race Makes at Pit Stop in Perrysburg

As teams from across the globe converge in Rhode Island with vintage automobiles, THE GREAT RACE prepares for its cross-country trip to North Dakota, with an overnight stop in Perrysburg, Ohio. On Tuesday, June 21st, this time/speed/distance rally will make a pitstop in the Perrysburg Historic District, and to celebrate,...

