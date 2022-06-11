Yamagata Prefecture New Corona Confirmed 72 new infections

Since the beginning of the year through June 4, the Malaysia Ministry of Health has reported a total of 82,846 hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases. This is an increase of 32-fold compared to the same period in 2021 (during the COVID-19 pandemic) which is 2,485 cases. In addition,...
The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has been the very first variant of the virus that easily evades both natural and vaccine immunity. That’s the reason why many countries, including America, in the winter months set new record high number of Covid-19 cases despite decent vaccination rates and people with natural immunity who had previously recovered from the virus.
CHINA warned the US that it won't hesitate to start a war over Taiwan as it vowed to "crush" the breakaway island. Fears have been looming that Beijing may be emboldened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and could seize the opportunity to strike Taiwan. US President Joe Biden has vowed...
The spread of the Omicron variant has given scientists an unsettling answer: repeatedly, sometimes within months. A virus that shows no signs of disappearing, variants that are adept at dodging the body’s defenses and waves of infections two, maybe three times a year — this may be the future of COVID-19, some scientists now fear.
At least 180 cases of severe hepatitis in children reported from 36 states and territories are under investigation to see whether they are connected with the outbreak of recent months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said. This number, last updated on May 18, is up significantly...
HEALTH officials have confirmed that another child has died from the mysterious hepatitis outbreak, bringing the national tally to six. The latest fatality was confirmed by the director of infectious diseases, Dr Jay Butler, at the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as cases of the illness continues to surge throughout the US.
Long gone are those naive early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when we assumed a one-time infection or a vaccine dose would provide us with life-long immunity against the novel coronavirus. As already evident, the virus is here to stay, and its future is likely to involve persistent waves of infections occurring several times a year.
Contaminated strawberries are the likely cause of a hepatitis A outbreak in the U.S. and Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced (opens in new tab) Saturday (May 28). The potentially tainted strawberries were sold under the brands FreshKampo and HEB and were purchased between March 5 and...
A TOP doctor has warned parents of the most dangerous measles symptoms to look out for in kids as global infections surge. The world has seen a huge spike in cases this year, with the World Health Organisation confirming a "global measles epidemic" earlier in the month. Child vaccination has...
Editor’s note: This was originally posted by eFoodAlert and is reposted here with the permission of the author. Between December 1, 2021, and March 3, 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received nine (9) reports of infant deaths among babies who were fed powdered infant formula manufactured by Abbott Nutrition in Sturgis, Michigan.
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa in November but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 110 countries to date, with the likes...
In the Volgograd region, the first case of infection with Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) was detected in 2022. The case of infection was detected on June 9. The disease was diagnosed in a resident of the Gorodishchensky district. The CCHF virus is primarily transmitted to people from tick bites or...
Researchers from the Zoonosis Science Center at Uppsala University have identified a new coronavirus. Their study of approximately 260 bank voles caught around Grimsö, Örebro County, shows that the virus is well established in Sweden’s red-backed voles. The finding has been published in the journal Viruses. Bank...
J.M. Smucker Company has now recalled multiple Jif brand peanut butter types, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat. The list of recalled products includes peanut butter cup ice cream, protein power snacks, peanut butter cups, chicken salad, and Walmart-branded fudge, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recalled...
WASHINGTON — The White House is prepared to start shipping millions of vaccines for the youngest children as early as next weekend, should U.S. regulators give the green light. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are scheduled to meet next week...
The Tropical Disease Prevention & Control Unit of the Davao City Health Office (CHO) is closely monitoring signs and symptoms of the chikungunya virus, caused by Aedes mosquitoes, the same mosquito family spreading dengue fever. The barangays of Panacan and Ilang are being closely watched. According to a tweet from...
Comments / 0