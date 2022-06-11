ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

Yamagata Prefecture New Corona Confirmed 72 new infections

tellerreport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYamagata Prefecture announced on the 11th that it was...

www.tellerreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Fort Worth

20-year-old fully vaccinated woman, who was hospitalized after the second Covid vaccine dose and still has symptoms months after the vaccination, has been expelled from campus for refusing to get booster shot

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has been the very first variant of the virus that easily evades both natural and vaccine immunity. That’s the reason why many countries, including America, in the winter months set new record high number of Covid-19 cases despite decent vaccination rates and people with natural immunity who had previously recovered from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

How often can you be infected with the coronavirus?

The spread of the Omicron variant has given scientists an unsettling answer: repeatedly, sometimes within months. A virus that shows no signs of disappearing, variants that are adept at dodging the body’s defenses and waves of infections two, maybe three times a year — this may be the future of COVID-19, some scientists now fear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corona, CA
Corona, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Corona, CA
Government
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IFLScience

Six Children Die As Hepatitis Outbreak Spreads Around 36 US States

At least 180 cases of severe hepatitis in children reported from 36 states and territories are under investigation to see whether they are connected with the outbreak of recent months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said. This number, last updated on May 18, is up significantly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases
foodsafetynews.com

Nine baby deaths reported to FDA during Abbott Nutrition investigation

Editor’s note: This was originally posted by eFoodAlert and is reposted here with the permission of the author. Between December 1, 2021, and March 3, 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received nine (9) reports of infant deaths among babies who were fed powdered infant formula manufactured by Abbott Nutrition in Sturgis, Michigan.
STURGIS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

How long are you infectious with Covid? The incubation period explained

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa in November but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 110 countries to date, with the likes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Russia: 1st Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever case reported in Volgograd

In the Volgograd region, the first case of infection with Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) was detected in 2022. The case of infection was detected on June 9. The disease was diagnosed in a resident of the Gorodishchensky district. The CCHF virus is primarily transmitted to people from tick bites or...
GLOBAL WARMING
scitechdaily.com

New Type of Coronavirus Discovered in Rodents

Researchers from the Zoonosis Science Center at Uppsala University have identified a new coronavirus. Their study of approximately 260 bank voles caught around Grimsö, Örebro County, shows that the virus is well established in Sweden’s red-backed voles. The finding has been published in the journal Viruses. Bank...
WILDLIFE
WebMD

More Jif Products Added to Salmonella Recall List

J.M. Smucker Company has now recalled multiple Jif brand peanut butter types, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat. The list of recalled products includes peanut butter cup ice cream, protein power snacks, peanut butter cups, chicken salad, and Walmart-branded fudge, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recalled...
LEXINGTON, KY
outbreaknewstoday.com

Davao City reports 17 suspected cases of the Chikungunya

The Tropical Disease Prevention & Control Unit of the Davao City Health Office (CHO) is closely monitoring signs and symptoms of the chikungunya virus, caused by Aedes mosquitoes, the same mosquito family spreading dengue fever. The barangays of Panacan and Ilang are being closely watched. According to a tweet from...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy