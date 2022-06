SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On social media, rumors of an active shooter cause confusion after two deadly shootings Thursday. In the wake of two deadly shootings in Saginaw. Rumors swirled around social media of an active shooter near Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Tittabawassee and in Thomas Township. Causing so much confusion, 911 asked the Thomas Township Police Department to clarify the situation, so they took to Facebook to quell the rumors. A situation law enforcement officials say is very dangerous and takes away resources from actual emergencies.

3 DAYS AGO