More than 250 design luminaries gathered at theMART in Chicago last night for Interior Design’s ninth annual HiP Awards ceremony, marking the start of NeoCon. As the night got underway, the well-heeled group of designers, creatives, and manufacturers mingled with cocktails in hand—most after a two-year hiatus—before snagging a seat on the steps at Marshall’s Landing for the ceremony.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO