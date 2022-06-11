ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otter Tail County, MN

Driver killed in Otter Tail County crash Friday

 3 days ago
Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a 47-year-old motorist in Otter Tail County Friday morning.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 34000 block of County Highway 67, south of New York Mills.

One driver died on scene and the other driver, a 27-year-old, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

