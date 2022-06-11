Henderson County heartbroken by South Warren walkoff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County’s softball team had only lost to one Kentucky team this season – the South Warren Spartans out of Bowling Green. So when the Elite Eight bracket came out for the KHSAA playoffs, they were looking for revenge.

The 33-2 Colonels started out on top with a two RBI single from Julianna Hibbs on the top of the first inning. They would take the lead until the bottom of the second when South Warren ties it up at 2 and then gets the go-ahead run in the third.

By the bottom of the fifth inning, Henderson County found themselves in a 5-2 hole, needing to dig their way out. Well the sixth inning was their time to shine. Back-to-back hits by Kaytlan Kemp and Jamaya Byrum brought in two more runs to bring the Colonels within one.

Anna Willett gets on base in the top of the sixth, bringing in two more runs to take the 6 to 5 lead. The Colonels would close out the inning scoring seven runs to take the hefty 9 to 5 lead.

But that wasn’t going to hold South Warren off for long. Bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth and Kelsie Hill walks in a run, bring the Spartans within three. Another single added two more runs for South Warren, ending the inning within just one run at 9 to 8.

The Colonels wouldn’t add anymore to their score in the seventh, but they were one out away from advancing to the quarterfinals. A base hit up the middle allows South Warren to have runners on first and second with two outs. The Colonels run would end with a two RBI walkoff triple, giving the Spartans the 10 to 9 final.

Henderson County ends their season with a record of 33-3, the best in school history.

