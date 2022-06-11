ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson County heartbroken by South Warren walkoff

By Bailey Smith
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KuZmG_0g7V9gAQ00

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County’s softball team had only lost to one Kentucky team this season – the South Warren Spartans out of Bowling Green. So when the Elite Eight bracket came out for the KHSAA playoffs, they were looking for revenge.

The 33-2 Colonels started out on top with a two RBI single from Julianna Hibbs on the top of the first inning. They would take the lead until the bottom of the second when South Warren ties it up at 2 and then gets the go-ahead run in the third.

By the bottom of the fifth inning, Henderson County found themselves in a 5-2 hole, needing to dig their way out. Well the sixth inning was their time to shine. Back-to-back hits by Kaytlan Kemp and Jamaya Byrum brought in two more runs to bring the Colonels within one.

Anna Willett gets on base in the top of the sixth, bringing in two more runs to take the 6 to 5 lead. The Colonels would close out the inning scoring seven runs to take the hefty 9 to 5 lead.

But that wasn’t going to hold South Warren off for long. Bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth and Kelsie Hill walks in a run, bring the Spartans within three. Another single added two more runs for South Warren, ending the inning within just one run at 9 to 8.

The Colonels wouldn’t add anymore to their score in the seventh, but they were one out away from advancing to the quarterfinals. A base hit up the middle allows South Warren to have runners on first and second with two outs. The Colonels run would end with a two RBI walkoff triple, giving the Spartans the 10 to 9 final.

Henderson County ends their season with a record of 33-3, the best in school history.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Caldwell; Calloway; Christian; Crittenden; Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg; Union; Webster EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 115 this afternoon and Tuesday, and up to 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid 70s to around 80, providing little relief.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Memorial celebrates a pair of state champions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) It was a celebration to remember Monday morning at Memorial High School. Family and friends gathered to celebrate a pair of state champions. Ray Brodie III and Ellie Myers recently won individual state championships. Bodie won the state championship in the 100-meter dash. He also set a school record in the finals. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkinsville man injured in wreck on Edward Breathitt Parkway

NORTONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a wreck with reported injuries on June 11 at about 6:45 a.m. The driver was identified as 33 year-old Nicholas Peay of Hopkinsville, Ky. The wreck happened at the 30-mile marker on Edward Breathitt Pkwy. Officers investigated the accident and determined that Peay left […]
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky#Softball#Sports#Khsaa#Rbi#Spartans
WEHT/WTVW

Dawson Springs perseveres on their road to recovery

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — Many communities continue to rebuild as June 10 marked half-a-year since the deadly tornado outbreak tore through Western Kentucky. One of those communities is Dawson Springs in Hopkins and Caldwell counties. On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear presented the city with a $1.2 million grant from the SAFE funds. Mayor Chris […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Tecumseh softball celebrates state title at pep rally

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Tecumseh softball took home the Class A State Championship on Friday and cheered on the baseball team in semi-state on Saturday afternoon. Both teams adding another win to their record this weekend, they celebrated with the Lynnville community with a pep rally on Saturday evening. Tecumseh baseball will play Lafayette Central […]
LYNNVILLE, IN
yoursportsedge.com

Jabrion Spikes Starts for Kentucky but Indiana Rolls (w/PHOTOS)

Caldwell County’s Jabrion Spikes was in the starting lineup for the Kentucky All-Stars, but it turned into a long night against the top players from the Hoosier State. The Indiana All-Stars had seven players score in double figures in a 104-77 victory at the Owensboro Sportscenter Friday night. The...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Zaxby’s opens in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper is ready for a Zax Attack as Zaxby’s opened its new location. A ribbon-cutting event with the Jasper Chamber of Commerce took place 10 a.m. EST. The Jasper location is at 4277 Mannheim Road. The restaurant opened for drive-thru guests on June 13 and is owned and operated by Jerry […]
JASPER, IN
My 1053 WJLT

10 Facts About Kentucky You Probably Didn’t Know

I've spent my entire life living here in Kentucky. Yup, 20 years of living and learning here have taught me a lot. But even then, there's still so much I don't know about Kentucky that I decided to do a bit of research about my home state. Here are 10 facts about Kentucky that you probably didn't know about.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Otters sweep Grizzlies to end homestand

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters completed another home sweep Sunday, this time over the Gateway Grizzlies in a 5-1 victory that saw a complete team effort from the Otters. Evansville’s Austin Gossmann took the hill Sunday for the Otters, starting the game with four scoreless innings despite working around four walks. Evansville got the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana beats Kentucky in 2022 All Star Classic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana took home bragging rights in both the girls and the boys games in the 2022 All-Star Classic. Indiana girls defeated Kentucky in a nail-biter, finishing the game with a last second layup to get the 67 to 66 win. The boys game was a much different story, Indiana leading at […]
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Former UofL player named North Hardin basketball head coach

RADCLIFF, Ky. — Former University of Louisville guard Michael Baffour has been named North Hardin High School's new boys' basketball head coach. North Hardin made the announcement earlier this month. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Burdette Park BMX celebrates 45 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Burdette Park BMX racers revved up their bikes for a 45th anniversary celebration. The event took place on June 11 and the Indiana State Championship Series state qualifier race was part of the event. There were 210 registered riders and 47 motos that participated in the 45th anniversary. Racers ranged […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

CK Newsome Center open as a cooling center today

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The City of Evansville is providing relief from the heat. A cooling center has been set up in the CK Newsome Community Center lobby for the public. The Cooling Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone needing a cool, safe, indoor space to get away from […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Kickin’ off in Henderson with Blues and BBQ

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — With the summer heat getting things sizzling, it comes time for the annual W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival in Henderson. Although the festival doesn’t start until June 15, organizers held a kickoff Saturday to get the ball rolling. The kickoff featured a free concert from Hog Maw, an Evansville-based blues […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Boil advisory issued in Madisonville indefinitely

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for some customers in Madisonville, Ky. on June 13. According to city officials, the reason for the advisory is because repairs need to be made on a water main break. The following Otter Lake Residents must bring water to a boil before consuming it: JD […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy