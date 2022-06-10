Phillies knock around Zac Gallen, hang on to beat Diamondbacks

PHILADELPHIA — The ball bounced twice on its way toward Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte on Friday night. It was hit, it seemed, at just the right speed. Not too hard to be difficult to field, not too slow to put a double play in question.

But the ball scooted past Marte, who had shuffled too far to his right, and into right field. The damage was not so much that a run scored on the error. It was what happened next.

Six pitches later, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber launched a no-doubt, three-run homer, a blast from which the Diamondbacks were unable to recover in what would become a 7-5 loss at Citizens Bank Park.

“It’s a very good team,” Gallen said of the Phillies, who won their eighth in a row, “and you can’t give them extra outs. It’s a death sentence.”

Gallen did not throw well, his command erratic. He said later he never felt comfortable. The Diamondbacks clawed back, but they were derailed by a call that angered them, a called third strike that stopped a rally in its tracks.

But the night might have unfolded differently had Marte been able to handle that ground ball off the bat of the Phillies’ Garrett Stubbs in the second inning. Marte called it a play he should have made. But he also said there was a reason he did not make it.

“I can make harder plays than that,” he said. “But the ball was moving a little bit to the left, like a knuckleball.”

That might be the case, and perhaps it was a play that would have tripped up even the best second baseman in the league. But Marte has been far from that this season.

It was at least the third time this year one of Marte’s errors turned out to be a turning point in a game. His mistakes in recent weeks have been less egregious, less costly, than they were early in the year, but he has been unable to return to caliber of play he exhibited when he last played second base regularly in 2020.

Entering the day, Marte ranked among the five worst defensive second basemen in defensive runs saved. At minus-5, he was tied with the Orioles' Rougned Odor and the Athletics' Tony Kemp but ahead of the Royals' Nicky Lopez (minus-8) and the Giants' Thairo Estrada (minus-9).

Manager Torey Lovullo admitted that Marte’s defense in recent games has left something to be desired, saying that he has “seen him a little bit better” than the way he has been playing lately. But he did not hesitate when asked what the team will do if it doesn’t improve.

“It will,” Lovullo said. “We’ll find a way to keep working with him. I think he’s grinding right now a little bit defensively. It ebbs and flows. Just like it does for an offensive player.”

Marte dealt with a back injury late in the 2019 season along with strains to both his left and right hamstring in 2021. Lovullo was asked if he thought Marte’s movements had become limited due to those injuries.

“I don’t know about that,” Lovullo said. “I think he’s a very athletic player. I think his movements and angles to the ball, they get consistent and then they may not be as consistent as we see it. Just the first steps and the angle he’s taking to the ball, to me, is something we’ve got to focus on.”

Gallen never escaped the second, recording only five outs in what was the shortest outing of his career. Lovullo thought Gallen allowed the error to hurt his concentration.

Gallen initially allowed for the possibility — “My guess is probably subconsciously, yeah,” he said — but he seemed to talk himself out of it the more he thought about the way the Schwarber at-bat unfolded.

He had two strikes on the Phillies’ hulking slugger, and he threw what he thought was a quality pitch, a full-count change-up down and away, seemingly right where he wanted to throw it.

“I felt like I still made a good pitch, so for me to say that it affected me, not really,” Gallen said. “The homer definitely knocked the wind out of the sails. (But) I still was in the at-bat after it (the error) happened.”

The Diamondbacks came roaring back in the seventh. Trailing 6-1, they got consecutive two-run doubles from Daulton Varsho and Josh Rojas. But with the tying run on second, the inning ended when slugger Christian Walker was rung up by home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso on a Seranthony Dominguez slider that pitch-tracking data showed to be well off the plate.

Walker called it a pitch that he probably couldn’t have reached had he tried to swing at it.

“Everything I do over the course of the day is to swing at strikes and take balls, from cage work to BP on the field,” he said. “To feel like you executed the way you wanted to execute and have nothing to show for it — and on top of that we kill a pretty good rally that the team had going; it’s not about me it’s about the team — it’s frustrating.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phillies knock around Zac Gallen, hang on to beat Diamondbacks