SALEM – Prosecutors say Daniel Lucey, a Chelsea man charged with starting a fire at the Satanic Temple in Salem over the weekend, confessed and said "this is a hate crime."Lucey was ordered held without bail following his appearance before a judge Monday.A doorbell camera allegedly captured Lucey walking from Bridge Street onto the property Friday around 10 p.m. He allegedly went onto the porch, began pouring flammable liquid, and sparked the flames.Lucey, who was wearing a t-shirt that displayed the word "God" on the front, walked away after allegedly starting the fire.No one was hurt and the fire was...

SALEM, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO