ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Things To Do In Charlotte This Weekend

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czlwR_0g7UvvPx00

Source: Maca and Naca / Getty


The weekend is finally upon us! If you’re looking for things to do in the Charlotte area, look no further.

Saturday, June 11

Sunday, June 12

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Charlotte

36 best indoor activities when it’s miserably hot out in Charlotte

Tired of the heat and looking for cool indoor activities? Here’s a list of the 36 best indoor activities in Charlotte to escape the heat (save this for rainy days, too!). Editor’s note: This guide was last updated in June 2022. 1. Do indoor putt-putt Head to one of Charlotte’s new indoor putt-putt spots like […] The post 36 best indoor activities when it’s miserably hot out in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Axios Charlotte

9 free spraygrounds and splash pads to check out this summer in Charlotte

This guide is proudly presented by OrthoCarolina – our partners in healthy living. If you want more outdoor itinerary inspiration, check out OrthoCarolina’s blog. Happy exploring. It’s hot out. Here are some local spraygrounds to take the whole family to cool off. For the uninitiated, a sprayground is a combo playground and water fountain. There […] The post 9 free spraygrounds and splash pads to check out this summer in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Kids skate free this summer

Many skating rinks across the country are participating in the Kids Skate Free program. This program is a great way for kids to get exercise and have fun, even when it’s sweltering outside. Check out a big list of free and cheap things for kids to do around Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Last Chance To Enjoy Eat Black Charlotte Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Don’t Miss it! There’s still one more day to join the festivities for Charlotte’s Black-owned restaurant week. The festivities began on June 3rd and will run through June 12th. Charlotte city-goers can get a taste of several black-owned food spots in Queen City.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithfield, NC
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Huntersville, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Axios Charlotte

New coffee shop Willow Wood brings a fresh taste to Cornelius

Co-owners Rich Lytle and Sherry Augustine came together to create a coffee shop after finding out they were from the same hometown, and shared a love for nature and good food. What’s happening: Willow Wood Coffee, located at 19801 S Main St. in Cornelius, opened at the end of April after the pandemic stretched out […] The post New coffee shop Willow Wood brings a fresh taste to Cornelius appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CORNELIUS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Dance Party#Summer Solstice#Bbq#Free Ballantyne#Lenny Boy Brewing Co#African American
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: $.59 Chicken Across Charlotte Area This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you find yourself endlessly scrolling through social media, you’re not the only one. Now, TikTok is trying to help. In a few weeks, TikTok will allow custom time limits for how much time you want to spend using the app, before getting a reminder to take a break. There will also be a new screen time dashboard with data about how much time you’re on TikTok.
thecharlottepost.com

Annual Juneteenth Festival brings culture and community together

Annual Juneteenth Festival brings culture and community together. Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas organizer Pape Ndiaye founded the showcase in 1997 to educate and unify the community through honoring African ancestors and their freedom from slavery. Juneteenth is around the corner which means the “largest and oldest Juneteenth Festival in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte builder bringing more luxury condos to Myers Park

CHARLOTTE — John Tammaro, owner and CEO of Simonini Homes, said high demand for luxury living prompted the company to build more upscale condos in Myers Park. Construction is slated to begin on Echelon on Queens in the second quarter of 2023. The project, which includes a gated parking deck, totals 73,792 square feet and is expected to cost about $22.4 million.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

What’s new and coming soon in Charlotte area’s dining scene

CHARLOTTE — May marked the end of the road for several restaurants across the Charlotte area. In the Elizabeth neighborhood, Paul Verica called it quits on The Stanley in mid-May after a nearly four-year run, as the James Beard-nominated chef made the decision to take a step back from the industry. That 2,800-square-foot restaurant’s lease and assets have been sold.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Yoga
kiss951.com

What A Day of Swimming at Carrigan Farms in North Carolina Looks Like

This past weekend my significant other, our friend, and I decided to visit Carrigan Farms and experience their swimming quarry. After you read my full review, you are going to want to visit this Summer for some must-needed fun. About the Quarry. Carrigan Farms Swimming Quarry is only thirty minutes...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Axios Charlotte

A complete guide to food and drink options at Knights games

Produced in partnership with the Charlotte Knights.  We ate and drank our way through a Knights game to create a complete guide to Truist Field eats. It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it. The results: We were stuffed by the time the Knights brought home the win. Turns out, you can get […] The post A complete guide to food and drink options at Knights games appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

A master musician: Jason Lamberth has played with some of the best in a career that spans more than eight decades

Jason Lamberth won’t come out and say it, but others will: He is as great a musician as he is a person, and he has kept great company over the years for both reasons. That’s no surprise when he was once a sought-after fingerpicking style guitar player in a number of bands and musical groups, or from his decades as the owner of Jason’s House of Music in Statesville, or now as he quietly does repairs on stringed instruments for young and old musicians alike.
STATESVILLE, NC
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy