Family of slain Lafayette man cry out for answers about his murder

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A truck driver whose semitrailer crashed into a car in an eastern Indiana road construction zone, killing four siblings, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.Corey Robert Withrow, 33, of Camden, Ohio, pleaded guilty Wednesday to nine charges related to the July 9, 2020, crash on Interstate 70.Wayne Superior Court Judge Charles Todd Jr. sentenced Withrow to nine years for each of the five felonies that Withrow will serve one after another, the Palladium-Item reported.The fiery crash killed Anesa Noel Acosta, 15; Quintin Michael McGowan, 13; Brekkin Riley Bruce, 8; and Trentin Beau Bruce, 6. Their father,...
