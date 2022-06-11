Family of slain Lafayette man cry out for answers about his murder

Two adults and four juveniles are awaiting their first court appearances on aggravated burglary and murder charges for the death of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern. The two adults in the Allen County Jail are Keion Darden and Jaquan Glenn, both are 18-years-old and according to the jail’s website, they are facing murder, aggravated burglary, and aggravated robbery charges. Since the rest are under 18-years-old, their names have not been released yet. But they were taken to the Allen County Juvenile detention facility.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO