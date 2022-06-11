ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Connecticut police exhume wrong body in cold case investigation

 3 days ago

CNN— With hopes of identifying the female victim of a 1975 homicide, Connecticut authorities exhumed a body in a Hamden cemetery Wednesday, only to find the remains of someone else. Fox...

NBC Connecticut

Suspects Followed Victim From Casino, Stole Cash, Casino Chips: Police

City of Groton police have arrested two Massachusetts men who are accused of following a person from an out-of-state casino, crashing into the victim and stealing thousands of dollars in cash and casino chips. As police from the city of Groton were responding to Clarence B. Sharp Highway early Sunday...
GROTON, CT
Daily Voice

32-Year-Old Waterbury Woman Killed In Crash

A 32-year-old Connecticut woman was killed during a single-car crash over the weekend. The crash took place in New Haven County around 11:15 p.m., on Saturday, June 11 in Waterbury. Elizabeth Hynes, age 32, was found by responding police officers to the area of 104 Greenwood Ave., for a one-car...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Some CT communities sought to restrict open carry laws after mass shootings over the years

Waves of gun violence in Connecticut and nationwide have set municipal leaders and residents scrambling for solutions to bolster public safety, including restricting and outright banning firearms on public property. A recently launched discussion in South Windsor is the latest foray into an issue with passionate advocates on both sides.
Register Citizen

Police: 3 more people charged in Milford Memorial Day beach brawl

MILFORD — Three more people — all young adults — have been charged in connection with a brawl that broke out on Walnut Beach on Memorial Day. Milford police identified the latest people charged as Alexander Mitchell, 20, of Bethany, Jasmin Bello, 18, of Stratford, and Jacob Calderon-Perez, 18, of Trumbull.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Found Dead in Driveway in Plainfield: Police

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a Plainfield driveway this weekend. Officials said they received a call reporting an unconscious man on Ward Avenue in the Moosup section of town early Sunday morning. Responding officers found a man, identified as 56-year-old Michael Roberts. He...
PLAINFIELD, CT
WTNH

PD: Waterbury teen charged after being found in possession of a gun

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A 16-year-old has been arrested for allegedly possessing a gun. Police said on Friday around 12:30 p.m., officers were conducting an investigation in the area of North Main Street and West Farms Street due to numerous weapons, narcotics, and other quality of life issues. Waterbury police said they were able to […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Victim Knocked to Ground During Attempted Car Theft at Westfarms: Police

Police responded to Westfarms mall to investigate an attempted car theft Monday afternoon and said the victim was pushed to the ground as she approached her car. Farmington police said they received two 911 calls around 1 p.m. reporting an attempted vehicle theft. Witnesses told police they saw three males...
FARMINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor man’s double murder trial finally set to start Tuesday

A Windsor man who has been in jail for more than 4½ years since his arrest on charges that he shot three companions, two fatally, outside a Hartford after-hours club in 2017, will finally see his jury trial start Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court. DEFENDANT: Latroy Johnson, 45, who...
WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Homicide in Hartford

A man was shot and killed in Hartford early Sunday morning. Police responded to the area of 57 Babcock Street around 3:15 a.m. after getting a 911 call about a person who had been shot. Arriving officers found the victim dead from a gunshot wound. The victim's identity has not...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Shooting Arrest

#Ansonia CT–On June 8, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department arrested by warrant, Zaire Flowers, age 22, of Ansonia for his involvement in the September 2, 2021 shots fired investigation on Water Street in Ansonia. After Flowers was developed as a suspect, a search warrant was done at Flowers’ Ansonia residence. During the search, a gun was recovered and testing of the gun linked it to the 9/2/2021 shooting. Flowers was charged with Criminal Attempt at Assault First Degree, Unlawful Discharge, Reckless Endangerment First Degree, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, and Criminal Mischief Third Degree. He was arraigned at Derby Court his bond was set at $30,000.00 and his next court date is June 30, 2022. Flowers is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested for road rage incident in Ledyard

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A road rage incident led police in Ledyard to charge a man. Paul Carner was driving on Silas Deane Road on June 9 when he became upset at a driver who was traveling too close behind him, Ledyard police said. Police said Carner then slammed on...
LEDYARD, CT

