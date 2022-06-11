Connecticut police exhume wrong body in cold case investigation

#Ansonia CT–On June 8, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department arrested by warrant, Zaire Flowers, age 22, of Ansonia for his involvement in the September 2, 2021 shots fired investigation on Water Street in Ansonia. After Flowers was developed as a suspect, a search warrant was done at Flowers’ Ansonia residence. During the search, a gun was recovered and testing of the gun linked it to the 9/2/2021 shooting. Flowers was charged with Criminal Attempt at Assault First Degree, Unlawful Discharge, Reckless Endangerment First Degree, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, and Criminal Mischief Third Degree. He was arraigned at Derby Court his bond was set at $30,000.00 and his next court date is June 30, 2022. Flowers is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

ANSONIA, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO