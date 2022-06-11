ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals snap 3-game losing streak, beat Reds 2-0

kytvnews.com
 3 days ago

WTOP News— ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andre Pallante took a shutout into the sixth inning in his second major league start, helping the St. Louis Cardinals snap a three-game skid with a 2-0 win over the Cincinnati...

kytvnews.com

theScore

Lightning oust Rangers in Game 6 to reach 3rd straight Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated the New York Rangers with a 2-1 victory in Game 6 on Saturday to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive season. Tampa Bay will take on the Colorado Avalanche in the final looking to become the first NHL team to three-peat since the New York Islanders' dynasty of the early 1980s.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Stanley Cup Final Matchup

Erin Andrews is fired up to see the Tampa Bay Lightning back in the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning eliminated the New York Rangers on Saturday night in six games and will now play the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final. Tampa is looking to become the first team...
ESPN

Tampa Bay Lightning oust New York Rangers, seal 'unbelievable' third straight berth in Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning are four wins away from becoming the first NHL team since 1983 to win three straight Stanley Cup championships. "To get there the first time was a dream come true. To get there a second time, the next year, was a dream too. There was no way we were going back. To go a third time is unbelievable," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "To watch [the players'] growth, watch the pain ... I'm utterly impressed by what they do to win a hockey game. Nobody would fault them for saying, 'Hey, we won one or two.' But to come back and go for a third? I'm damn impressed."
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Tampa Bay Lightning Continue To Make History

The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading back to the Stanley Cup Final for the third year in a row after defeating the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final by a score of 2-1. This Lightning team continues to be remarkable. The two-time defending Stanley Cup...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Rangers eliminated from playoffs, struggles on road played big part

TAMPA -- The New York Rangers were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, losing 2-1 in Game 6 of the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Final at Amalie Arena. The Rangers won Games 1 and 2 against the Lightning but then lost four straight games...
NHL

Lightning celebrate third straight trip to Cup Final on social media

Tampa Bay eliminates Rangers in Game 6, gets party started on Twitter. The third time's [also] the charm. For a third straight season the Tampa Bay Lightning will be headed to the Stanley Cup Final after a thrilling 2-1 win against the New York Rangers to close out the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday.

