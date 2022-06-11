Cardinals snap 3-game losing streak, beat Reds 2-0

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning are four wins away from becoming the first NHL team since 1983 to win three straight Stanley Cup championships. "To get there the first time was a dream come true. To get there a second time, the next year, was a dream too. There was no way we were going back. To go a third time is unbelievable," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "To watch [the players'] growth, watch the pain ... I'm utterly impressed by what they do to win a hockey game. Nobody would fault them for saying, 'Hey, we won one or two.' But to come back and go for a third? I'm damn impressed."

