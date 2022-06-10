ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Spots open next week give us a call!! Fishing or even sunset cruise

By Cape May Attractions
 4 days ago

Established in 2002 and located in Victorian Cape May, NJ., Tea By the Sea was founded to give visitors and locals a place where they can discover and buy a large selection of loose teas. We offer a full line of fine china, children’s sets, miniatures and tea accessories, everything a tea lover would need. With over 250 different teas, blends, and styles you will surely not be disappointed in our selection. Feel free to stop in or give us a call with any questions. We don’t just sell tea, we LOVE TEA!
CAPE MAY, NJ
Photos from SEA STAR III's post

LAST CALL for Drumfish! The SEA STAR III is beginning our FINAL week for Prime Time Drumfish Trips and currently have seats available for all three remaining dates. Call (609)884-3421 to get your seats ASAP! The SEA STAR III will continue our DAILY 6 hour trips 9am-3pm for Fluke and Sea Bass. More Fluke are being taken this week, some “slot fish”, and some over the 18″ mark and as the water warms we hope this trend will continue to get better. I hope to see All of you soon for a day on the water and YOUR chance at some of the action. These guys are sure glad they did! Check ‘Em out!
CAPE MAY, NJ
Alewives are still migrating their way up the Magurrewock Stream towards Vose Pond and Howard Mill Flowage at Moosehorn National…

Alewives are still migrating their way up the Magurrewock Stream towards Vose Pond and Howard Mill Flowage at Moosehorn National Wildlife Refuge in Maine. They will travel from the Atlantic Ocean, through Passamaquoddy Bay, and up the St. Croix River where they will spawn along its many lakes and tributaries before returning to the ocean.📽️ Keith Ramos/USFWS #NationalRiversMonth.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Photos from Cape May Stage's post

From everyone at Cape May Stage we want to express our gratitude for making The 2022 Grand Slam Gala the Homerun event it was. Your support has been part of our story since the very beginning and we could not continue to provide premier professional theater to Cape May without you.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Lifestyle
This weekend starts our Summer Sunday Brunch! Come and enjoy live music, brunch tapas, and specialty wine drinks alongside our b…

This weekend starts our Summer Sunday Brunch! Come and enjoy live music, brunch tapas, and specialty wine drinks alongside our beautiful vineyard 🍇🍾⁣. #brunch #summer #tapas #capemaywinery #breakfast #spraklingwine #southjersey #jerseyshore #relax #weekendvibes #vineyard.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Great day for lunch at Tisha’s and shopping at Cape May’s newest kids boutique

Great day for lunch at Tisha's and shopping at Cape May's newest kids boutique. Matching sets are all the rage this summer 🤩 #littlefishkids #capemay #nj #kidsboutique.
CAPE MAY, NJ
177th Fighter Wing holds demonstration at Naval Air Station Wildwood

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Andrea Dupree wasn't expecting to get such a detailed lesson on one of the Air Force's training exercises Saturday morning.
CAPE MAY, NJ
#Sunset#Bed And Breakfast#Cruise#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Cape May Bed Breakfasts
George's Place – Washington Commons

This is the last night to try our Restaurant Week tasting menu. Give us a call to make a reservation 609-600-2941 or visit our website at kararestaurantgroup.com.
CAPE MAY, NJ
GRILL NIGHTS are back at the Cape May Winery for the 2022 Summer Season. Hosted Wednesday nights from 6-9pm with live music und…

GRILL NIGHTS are back at the Cape May Winery for the 2022 Summer Season. Hosted Wednesday nights from 6-9pm with live music under the stars. $68 per person plus tax, gratuity and wine. Pre-fix menu starting with an amazing Charcuterie, wonderful dinner and a luscious dessert. 21 and over event, reservation required book online @ capemaywinery.com.
CAPE MAY, NJ
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Restaurants in Bethany Beach DE

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best restaurants in Bethany Beach, Delaware, you've come to the right place!. Check out our Staff's favorite Place to Eat on Bethany Beach. We'll talk about Off the Hook, DiFebo's Restaurant, and Bethany Boathouse. Where to Eat in Bethany Beach. DiFebo's Restaurant...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Katie Cherrix

Four Places to Eat Crabs in Ocean City, Maryland

Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Community policing at Sesame Street by the Sea

Community policing - The Silver Lake bridge was Tranquility Base. I was kicking it off the bumper of my 4Runner Sunday morning waiting for Chicken Chase 5K runners to reach the one-mile mark after a 7:30 a.m. start on Saulsbury Street in Dewey. Rehoboth police officer Tyler Whitman was there for traffic control. I saw and heard Tyler talking to a solo fisherman across the street, not about reasons why he shouldn’t fish there; they were actually talking about fishing. Then, like an Ernest Hemingway story captured in a Norman Rockwell painting, the fisherman, wearing a neck bandanna like a golden retriever out for the morning walk, handed Officer Whitman his cellphone to take a photo of him and his morning catch. I sneaked a snap, then blasted the photo to social media. People said it was frameable, which sounds like crime story lingo, but it was just a muppet morning moment at Sesame Street by the Sea.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Cape May, NJ

There are several places to go when it comes to eating the best seafood in Cape May, NJ. While the seafood at The Lobster House and the Cape May Fish Market are excellent, you might also want to try Quincy's Original Lobster Rolls and Oyster Bay Restaurant & Bar. These restaurants also have homemade desserts and excellent service. These are all great places to eat seafood at a reasonable price.
CAPE MAY, NJ
94.5 PST

Jersey Shore Star Spotted at Mercer County, NJ Restaurant

Wait, what?!? MTV Jersey Shore Star, Deena Cortese Buckner, was close by, enjoying herself at a popular Mercer County restaurant over the weekend. Did anybody spot her?. Deena and her cutie husband, Chris Buckner, had brunch at Boro Market/Restaurant/Bar In Pennington Boro on Sunday. Whoa. So fun. I've been meaning to check that place out.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Photos from Exit Zero's post

This marvelous story, about a British sailor shipwrecked off Cape May in the 17th century, was rediscovered after lying in a closet for around 60 years. Famous Philadelphia publisher J. B. Lippincott wanted to publish the book in the 1940s but the author, a blue-collar carpenter called Charles Whitecar Miskelly, wouldn’t let them change a word. You can read the fascinating backstory in Jack Wright’s foreword. Charles’ grandson brought the manuscript to Exit Zero, and we are delighted and proud to release this fine book, 50 years after Charles’ death.
CAPE MAY, NJ
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Seafood Restaurants on Dewey Beach DE

- If you are looking for the best seafood in Dewey Beach, look no further. Woody's Dewey Beach is a local favorite, and you can try the world's best crab cake. You can also try craft beer at Dewey Beer Co. or visit Nalu Surf Bar and Grill for a tropical delight. The best seafood in Dewey Beach is served all day and night at these local establishments.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Premium Golf Lot Coming Thursday in The Peninsula!

There is no better time to buy in The Peninsula with limited golf front lots! This Miller & Smith Nantucket model single-family home is located on the 12th green with expansive views of the Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course. Impeccably maintained with 3,042 sq ft including many custom upgrades. 4 BRs/ 4 Full Baths. Opportunity knocks – call today for your private tour. The Peninsula HOA covers grass cutting, landscape maintenance, irrigation system maintenance, irrigation water, annual mulching, snow and trash removal, Verizon Fios high speed internet, HD cable, 24-hour security with gated entrance. The Peninsula is an 800-acre gated private community on the Indian River Bay with resort style amenities, indoor, outdoor heated adult only and a sandy beach wave pool, fitness center, staffed spa, kids rec room, private bay beach, fishing pier, Kayak launch, nature pavilion, 2 restaurants, 32,000 sf Clubhouse.
MILLSBORO, DE

