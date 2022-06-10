Spots open next week give us a call!! Fishing or even sunset cruise

There is no better time to buy in The Peninsula with limited golf front lots! This Miller & Smith Nantucket model single-family home is located on the 12th green with expansive views of the Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course. Impeccably maintained with 3,042 sq ft including many custom upgrades. 4 BRs/ 4 Full Baths. Opportunity knocks – call today for your private tour. The Peninsula HOA covers grass cutting, landscape maintenance, irrigation system maintenance, irrigation water, annual mulching, snow and trash removal, Verizon Fios high speed internet, HD cable, 24-hour security with gated entrance. The Peninsula is an 800-acre gated private community on the Indian River Bay with resort style amenities, indoor, outdoor heated adult only and a sandy beach wave pool, fitness center, staffed spa, kids rec room, private bay beach, fishing pier, Kayak launch, nature pavilion, 2 restaurants, 32,000 sf Clubhouse.
Comments / 0