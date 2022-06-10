ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jags veteran players get time off for upcoming mandatory minicamp

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DG1Lh_0g7Ukkm900

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson announced that changes have been made to the team’s upcoming minicamp, which will now have fewer players than originally expected. The reason for that is that Pederson announced that he is giving the veterans the event off. That said, the last phase of organized team activities will be limited to rookies, select veterans, and injured players.

“I’m still having the mandatory minicamp, mandatory three days, but I’m only doing the rookies, selected veterans and our injured players,” said Pederson on Thursday. “The injured players are guys that maybe finished the season with an injury that worked all offseason. I just require them to stay here and still get treatment and rehab. So, it’s a chance to really work with our young players and some of the selected vets on a little more of a one-on-one basis. We’re going to do that next week, so the veterans are done. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday.”

This announcement means that most veterans have wrapped up organized team activities and will be off until training camp, which is expected to start on July 24. From today’s date, that gives them a little over six weeks to rest up and prepare for the hardest practices of the season.

The Jags have 25 rookies on their roster currently. Eight were draft selections in Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd, Luke Fortner, Chad Muma, Snoop Conner, Gregory Junior, and Montaric Brown. As for some notable undrafted rookies they signed, the list includes quarterback EJ Perry, receiver Kevin Austin, and kicker Andrew Mevis, among notables.

Some notable players coming off major injuries include running back James Robinson and receiver Jamal Agnew. Robinson, who tore his Achilles in December, recently posted a video of him running, and though it was not at 100% yet, it was a good sign. Agnew, who injured his hip in November, recently participated in receiver and special team drills on a limited basis.

Both players are set to be huge contributors to the team. Hopefully, we will be able to get an update on them during mandatory minicamp, but it seems the goal is to have them return at some point in training camp.

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

How much can Commanders fine Terry McLaurin for missing mandatory minicamp?

This time last week, Washington Commanders fans truly would have settled for anything to distract from the Jack Del Rio controversy. A potential scuffle at practice. More Jahan Dotson praise. JD McKissic snatching more teammates’ ankles. Another no-look sidearm pass from Carson Wentz. Anything to take away Del Rio’s wholly unnecessary political firestorm.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Austin
The Spun

Doug Pederson Has Made Decision On Mandatory Minicamp

New Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is making an exception for a number of Jaguars players when it comes to the team's mandatory minicamp this offseason. Speaking to media members on the last day of Jacksonville's OTAs, Pederson explained what went into the decision to scrap minicamp for most of the Jags vets.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jags#Veteran#Jaguars#American Football
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Malik Willis

Colts HC Frank Reich told reporters that second-round WR Alec Pierce is quickly acclimating to the team’s offense and is doing a great job at learning the playbook. “I think we have high expectations for him but have a lot of confidence in that whole room as you guys know. Alec (Pierce), one of the things we like about him is he’s a very smart guy. He really has learned the offense quickly,” Reich said, ColtsWire.com. “He’s done a good job so he’s going to have to compete for every snap, right? It’s a very competitive group. But yeah, we’re definitely pushing him. We’re definitely pushing him and want him to compete to get in the mix and get on the field.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Star Makes Decision On Mandatory Minicamp

One of the Bills' best defensive players will be showing up to mandatory minicamp this week. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bills safety Jordan Poyer is set to be at minicamp, despite wanting a new contract. He's entering the final year of his current contract and feels like he's outplayed it.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Youth movement for Cowboys on defense

Two seasons ago, the Dallas Cowboys fielded one of the worst defenses in team history. While they were getting run over on the ground, the passing game was busy getting torched, allowing 34 scores through the air. Something had to be done. The first step was the team ridding themselves...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Seahawks focused on 1 goal with DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason, and that speculation ramped up after the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The star wide seems unlikely to go anywhere, however. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Sunday that the Seahawks are focused on trying...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

120K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy