The Celtics stormed back from a 16-point first-half hole to take the lead in the third quarter. That wasn’t enough though to take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals. After the Celtics dominated for much of the third quarter, Jordan Poole hit a buzzer-bear near midcourt for the second time in the series to give the Warriors a one-point lead in the fourth. The Celtics never recovered.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO