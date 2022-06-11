ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Town Made Kitchen Facilities Welcome New Makers to Elevate Their Brand

By Edelinda Baptista
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrought to you by the co-founders of the pharmacy and soda fountain Green Line Apothecary, entrepreneurs Ken and Christina Procaccianti and Rachael LaPorte present Town Made, a commercial kitchen space in Wakefield’s Main Street that new or aspiring makers can utilize to start or upgrade their business operations....

