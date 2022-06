Minnesota Timberwolves star and “Hustle” actor Anthony Edwards thinks the Boston Celtics will win the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, and for good reason. While Edwards is aware of what the Warriors are capable, he doesn’t think they have what it takes to match up the talent that the Celtics possess. He also noted that the presence of Al Horford should make things difficult for Golden State, especially since the San Francisco franchise lacks a true big man.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO