A new lawsuit challenges Texas Gov. Greg Abott’s directive to investigate parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children. Filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal on behalf of three families, the suit seeks to block the state from investigating any families that belong to PFLAG, an advocacy group for parents and family members of LGBTQ+ people, according to the Texas Tribune. PFLAG’s 17 chapters in Texas have over 600 members combined.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO