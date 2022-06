(MURFREESBORO) The June Rutherford Arts Alliance meeting will be in MTSU’s Todd Art Gallery from 5:00 to 6:00PM on Tuesday afternoon, June 14, 2022. The guest speaker is MTSU Professor of Painting Sisavanh Houghton who will share her experience as a refugee and immigrant from Laos, and how this inspired her art to raise awareness of the Secret War waged on her country, the most heavily bombed country in history.

