Hampton Roads Ventures, the subsidiary of Norfolk’s housing authority, has $43 million in tax credits that have not been assigned to projects, according to a federal report. A pandemic exception to the program’s stringent investment regulations means some of that money could go to a qualified Norfolk project, bypassing the hurdles to backing local projects […] The post Community development group has millions that could be used in Norfolk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO