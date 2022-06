Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is about to surpass LeBron James for a playoff record, but an ugly one that is. In the 2022 postseason, Tatum has been turning the ball over at a historical rate (via Stat Muse). Through 22 playoff games so far, he has already committed 91 turnovers, just three behind James’ record of 94 turnovers in a single playoff run.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO