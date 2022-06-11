Utah Jazz gets permission to speak with GR Gold coach Jason Terry

The Curry family had NBA Twitter buzzing on Friday night, both for what happened on the floor and off of it. On the floor, Steph Curry led the Warriors to a huge Game 4 win, evening up the series at 2-2 as we head back to Golden State for Game 5 on Monday night.
Stephen Curry had a terrific night on Friday, dropping 43 points on the Boston Celtics to carry his Golden State Warriors to a much-needed win in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals. The Chef was cooking, sinking 3s from anywhere, and recording another impressive performance for his team. His...
There’s no denying that Giannis Antetokounmpo was the main driving force for the Milwaukee Bucks during their title run last season. It’s also true that this is going to be the case for the Bucks for many years to come. Apart from a solid group of teammates around...
Andrew Wiggins has been doing great things with the Golden State Warriors this season. In Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, the former Rookie of the Year winner had one of the best games of his entire career as he helped the Dubs secure a huge 107-97 win in Boston.
The BIG3 league was founded back in 2017 to much fanfare by musician and actor Ice Cube, along with Jeff Kwatinetz. It consisted mostly of retired NBA pros to go with some international players, and the league gained quite the fan following as well. The next season is set to commence in the coming week and Ice Cube recently spoke about how the NBA doesn't seem to have embraced his league all that well.
After Friday’s Game 4, the 2022 NBA Finals series between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics is deadlocked at a 2-2 tie. While a battle is certainly raging on the basketball court, another battle began on social media between two NBA legends. Los Angeles Lakers iconic big man...
Anthony Davis’ injury concerns are well-known amongst Los Angeles Lakers fans. The All-Star center has missed significant time in the last few seasons due to nagging issues. His availability (or lack thereof) has arguably cost his team multiple title runs. His frequent injuries have already made a few Lakers...
Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson sent out a tweet about Steve Kerr on Friday night. Kerr and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
LeBron James is still playing at an elite level, but he apparently has thought of one potential career choice to pursue after he retires. During this week’s episode of Uninterrupted’s “The Shop,” James was asked if he’d consider a career in media. “I don’t know....
2022 has been a big year for Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. After leading his team to their best regular season since the Big 3 era and reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, he just got some huge personal news. On Monday, Spoelstra and his wife Nikki announced that their...
According to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, James Wiseman could play in Summer League for the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors will play Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night against the Boston Celtics. Wiseman was ruled out for the season back in March.
Mark Jackson was mentioned as a potential head coaching candidate for NBA teams this offseason, but he will remain in the broadcast booth for at least another year. One of his former players has a theory on why Jackson was passed over once again. During a Reddit AMA on Sunday...
With the search for the next head coach of the Utah Jazz in full swing, it’s anyone’s guess at this point who kingpin Danny Ainge will choose to steer the ship. The list of candidates is long and diverse, and with Ainge’s previous choices being all over the map, predicting the correct outcome feels a little like pin the tail on the donkey.
