Burbank, CA

TikTok star Cooper Noriega dies at 19

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
TikTok In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone on August 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images, File)

BURBANK, Calif. — Authorities confirmed that TikTok star Cooper Noriega was found dead Thursday in Burbank, according to multiple reports. He was 19.

His death remained under investigation on Friday, BuzzFeed News reported. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner told People that after an autopsy, officials were unable to determine the cause of Noriega’s death.

“Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination,” the spokesperson said, according to People.

Noriega had more than 1.9 million followers on TikTok, where he posted humorous videos about skateboarding and fashion, according to Variety.

Last week, he appeared on Barstool Sports’ “BFFs” podcast, HuffPost reported.

TODAY.com

Cooper Noriega's family breaks silence on his death: 'My boy was a believer'

Cooper Noriega's family is speaking out on the tragic death of the popular TikTok creator, who was found dead in his car on Thursday, June 9. He was 19 years old. "hi everyone. on behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop," the statement shared on his Instagram said. "His passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy."
TMZ.com

TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead At 19, Found Hours After Post About Dying Young

TikTok star Cooper Noriega has died at the age of 19 ... just hours after a very eerie social media post about dying at a young age. Law enforcement sources tell us a passerby called 911 Thursday after discovering Cooper unconscious in a mall parking lot outside Los Angeles. We're told paramedics arrived on scene shortly thereafter, but were unable to revive the young social media star.
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Claims Their Relationship Was Mostly Fake

Deavan Clegg has claimed that her relationship with Jihoon Lee on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was 96% scripted in season 1 and only 50% authentic in season 2. When Clegg, a single mom in her 20s, met Jihoon, 27, through a dating app, she was barely 20. Lee flew from South Korea to the U.S. to meet her, and they went to a love hotel, only for Clegg to later become pregnant. Clegg spoke of how she was Lee's parents' worst fear due to her tattoos, being a single mom, and not having completed university.
Page Six

Cooper Noriega’s family, ex Sabrina speak out following TikTok star’s tragic death

Cooper Noriega’s family is thanking fans for support following the TikTok star’s tragic death at age 19. “hi everyone. on behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop,” 24-year-old Parker Noriega wrote in a message posted to her brother’s Instagram page on Saturday. “His passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy.” Parker concluded her message by telling Cooper’s followers that he loved “each and everyone” of them. “Please feel free to reach out to us as we love...
E! News

Cooper Noriega's Ex-Girlfriend Sabrina Quesada Mourns Death of TikToker

Cooper Noriega's ex-girlfriend Sabrina "Sab" Quesada is remembering "the light of my life" after the TikTok star's tragic passing. On June 10, Quesada penned a poignant Instagram tribute to her ex-boyfriend, with whom who she parted ways after a year and a half of dating in April. She shared her post one day after the late influencer's death on June 9. He was 19.
Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘life-altering’ surgery revealed

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo grueling surgery Monday to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, Page Six is told. The Black Sabbath star’s wife Sharon Osbourne has flown from London to be by his side. There will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home. The source added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. “He’s...
