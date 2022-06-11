ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

5 Marines killed in California aircraft crash identified

By Domenick Candelieri, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z6vQ9_0g7UHy8Q00

GLAMIS, Calif. ( KSWB ) — The five Marines killed in an aircraft crash Wednesday near Glamis in Imperial County, California, have been identified, a U.S. Marine Corps official announced Friday.

The victims, based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39 and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to a release from Major Mason Englehart of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. Their names are as follows:

  • Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief
  • Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, an MV-22B Pilot
  • Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief
  • Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California, an MV-22B Pilot
  • Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief
US Navy helicopter crashes near CA-AZ border

The crash, involving a MV-22B Osprey, happened around 12:25 p.m., 1st Lt. Duane Kampa said. The crew and aircraft were conducting routine flight training, Englehart stated.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family” said Lt. Col. John C. Miller, commanding officer of VMM-364. “This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families. Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Marines and we respectfully request privacy for their families as they navigate this difficult time. We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family and want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help.”

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Fatal Crash on I-290 at Harlem Avenue Kills 1, Shuts Down Lanes

A fatal two vehicle crash on Interstate 290 Monday morning killed one person and has closed two lanes for investigation, Illinois State Police say. At approximately 8:52 a.m. Monday, ISP District Chicago troopers responded to a two vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle at Interstate 290 westbound near Harlem Ave., officials say.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Imperial County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
County
Imperial County, CA
Imperial County, CA
Accidents
State
Wyoming State
State
Illinois State
Local
California Crime & Safety
qrockonline.com

Two People Killed Following Crash In Romeoville

Two people were killed in a crash Friday afternoon that closed Route 53 near Lewis University for hours. The Will County Coroner’s office reporting the deaths of 46-year-old Ali Jabali of Joliet and his passenger 55-year-old Gustavo A. Loustaunau Orosa, a resident of Braidwood. Both were pronounced deceased on the scene following a vehicle crash at 5:22 p.m. Route 53 was shut down until about 9 p.m.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
fox5ny.com

Video shows Illinois officer, highway worker save man from jumping off bridge

Dramatic video captured by a dashcam in Massac County, Illinois, shows the moment a sheriff’s deputy and a highway worker saved a man as he tried to jump off a bridge. Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor said on May 23, Deputy Summer Dixon responded to a bridge overpass on Interstate 24, where an Illinois Department of Transportation worker had encountered a man having "medical complications."
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Investigation Opened Into Conditions At Illinois Prison

An investigation is underway into conditions at a federal prison in Illinois following several inmate deaths. U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth requested the probe into the penitentiary at Thomson. Seven inmates have died there since 2019… five homicides and two suicides. And there have been multiple allegations of abuse at the prison.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#U S Marines#Aircraft#Traffic Accident#Glamis#Kswb#U S Marine Corps#Marine Aircraft Group#Cpl
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

16-year-old flown to the hospital after mini bike crash near McHenry

A 16-year-old boy was transported to the hospital by a medical helicopter after he crashed a mini bike in a residential neighborhood near McHenry Saturday evening. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, McHenry Township Fire Protection District and Johnsburg Police Department responded around 9:46 p.m. Saturday to the 800 block of Finch Trail in unincorporated McHenry.
MCHENRY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two men shot in Rockford drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men, who were leaving a business on 15th Avenue early Sunday morning, were shot when gunmen drove by and opened fire. Rockford Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of 15th Avenue but did not specify which business the men were leaving. The victims, 30 and 31 years […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
nbc15.com

Cat that bit Good Samaritan removing container found; searching for kittens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Good Samaritan who was just trying to help a trapped cat ended up getting scratched for his efforts. The Janesville Police Department put out a call overnight to try to find the cat and, according to Kadlec Ranch, she has been found and is being cared for. The ranch told NBC15 News that they will spay the cat and keep it for a few days.
walls102.com

Authorities called to Starved Rock to search for missing person

UTICA – On Sunday multiple agencies were called to Starved Rock State Park in regards to a person missing in the river. Multiple water rescue teams from area fire departments arrived around 2 PM to begin the search, which closed the boat launch area for the afternoon. On Monday, park officials announced the boat launch area will be closed for the duration of the day. More information is expected to be released later today.
NORTH UTICA, IL
WGN Radio

Strike might delay road construction work

Ed Maher, communications director for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why they’ve called the strike against three construction material producers and why it may impact road construction this summer. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Fire Departments End Search For Missing Man In Illinois River

Despite efforts of search crews working in oppressive heat, a young man who went into the Illinois River Sunday afternoon still hasn't been found. At about 2:15 Monday afternoon, Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown announced that all firefighters were ending their recovery efforts on the river. Brown says they used sonar equipment, divers and drag boats before turning the scene over to the Conservation Police. Searchers have been looking in about a mile stretch of the Illinois River after a 21-year-old man went under near the Starved Rock State Park boat ramp.
ILLINOIS STATE
todaynationnews.com

California Lifeguard Salary $500,000

The $97.5 billion surplus exceeds the entire budget of nearly every other state, and California officials apparently haven’t spent much time on sharpening pencils trying to cut unnecessary spending items. Local governments are also doing surprisingly well, with Los Angeles County recently passing a $38.5 billion plan. As a...
ourquadcities.com

Car crashes into German American Heritage Center early Sunday

Three out of the four people in a car that crashed into the German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, were transported to a hospital early Sunday, Davenport Police told our Local 4 News crew. The car was coming into Iowa from the Centennial Bridge, police...
DAVENPORT, IA
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy