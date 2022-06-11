ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

East Texans serve their community on United Way Day of Caring

KTRE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEbby Halliday acquires Tyler-based brokerage as part of East Texas expansion. A Dallas Forth-Worth leader in real estate is expanding to East Texas. Ebby Halliday recently acquired Cornerstone Brokerage, based in...

www.ktre.com

KTRE

Suicide intervention training to be hosted for East Texans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to help lower suicide rates in East Texas, Tiny Evie Rocks and the Andrews Center are partnering to provide suicide prevention training in Smith County. The training acronym is ASIST and stands for Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training. They are looking for anyone...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Juneteenth Celebrations All Across East Texas This Weekend

WE WILL CONTINUE TO ADD MORE DETAILS AS THEY COME IN. IF YOUR COMMUNITY IS MISSING, PLEASE CLICK HERE AND SEND US DETAILS. This weekend, East Texans in just about every city in our listening area will be getting together to celebrate OUR national holiday Juneteenth. From parades and parties to cookouts and concerts, this weekend is very important to African Americans. Here's the thing folks, YOU'RE INVITED TO CELEBRATE WITH US, no matter your "race" or nationality. I personally invite you and challenge you to step out of your comfort zone and get to learn about our culture on this incredible weekend where we celebrate freedom!
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

These 41 Adoptable Dogs Are Ready to be Rescued in Longview, Texas

The temps are rising across East Texas and we’re all looking forward to having some fun this summer. But there are 41 adoptable dogs in Longview, Texas that are currently hoping that this summer they find their forever family so they can enjoy the summertime too. One of these dogs would be love to be your walking partner to get more exercise this summer, or just stay inside with the air conditioner right by your side.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

East Texans turn to affordable summer fun

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As the summer travel season is underway, it’s not just the cost of gas people will have to take into account when having to plan out their activities. People already have to consider their daily necessities, food and fuel cost increases. This summer, prices aren’t...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Texas Shakespeare Festival prepares for month-long celebration

In the six months since, Traylor-Harris has remained in office, collecting a $74,000 per year salary, while criminal charges remain active against him. Since May 13, Traylor-Harris has been in the Gregg County jail for violating bond conditions after the initial arrest. Tyler Jalapeño Tree testing out new robot serving...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Tyler Jalapeño Tree testing out new robot serving as a hostess

In the six months since, Traylor-Harris has remained in office, collecting a $74,000 per year salary, while criminal charges remain active against him. Since May 13, Traylor-Harris has been in the Gregg County jail for violating bond conditions after the initial arrest. Fire marshal to investigate after 5 injured in...
TYLER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Electricity Customers Report Long Outages in North Texas

As temperatures soared into the triple digits this weekend, some Oncor customers dealt with power outages for more than 24 hours. The energy company says the heat is putting additional stress on its equipment. At the Browning residence in Plano, the text messages from Oncor kept coming; but not with...
PLANO, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Six White Horses to Lead County Fair Parade on Monday

The Hardin-Simmons University Six White Horses drill team from Abilene will lead the 2022 Freestone County 100-Year Traditions and Heritage Celebration Parade on Monday, June 13, at 7 p.m. in downtown Fairfield. Capps Ag Center, Fairfield will sponsor the Six White Horses appearances at the parade and rodeos. The community...
FAIRFIELD, TX
KTRE

Citizen sues to remove jailed Smith County constable from office

Tyler Jalapeño Tree testing out new robot serving as a hostess. According to the general manager, the robot will not be replacing employees, but is only there to offer relief during a time when they are struggling to get workers. Fire marshal to investigate after 5 injured in Jacksonville...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
timesnewsexpress.com

Dogs, lawnmowers and BBQ: How inflation is impacting 3 Texas industries

DALLAS — Inflation is hitting so many parts of the country in multiple ways. The cost of gas, food and most other goods and services increased again in May, pushing inflation to a four-decade high. Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from a year earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year...
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

I Had No Idea that Wolf Brand Chili was First Made in Corsicana, Texas

Chili is a big deal in Texas. It can be the heat of summer or those brief cold snaps of winter that a bowl of chili is always welcome. What goes into a chili also matters (I eat at the no beans table.) I prefer to make my own chili (I'm working on my own recipe actually) but if I do need to pick up a canned chili, my preference has always been Wolf Brand Chili. It wasn't until I ran across this article that I found out Wolf Brand Chili has its roots just outside of East Texas.
CORSICANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Crews on the scene of house fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler first responders are on the scene of a house fire in the 1300 block of Shaw street, according to Tyler Police Department’s active call. This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.
TYLER, TX
Nationwide Report

A head-on crash in Tyler led to injuries (Tyler, TX)

A head-on crash in Tyler led to injuries (Tyler, TX)Nationwide Report. On Saturday morning, injuries were reported following a head-on collision in Tyler. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Frankston Highway (State Highway 155) and S. Southwest Loop 323 [...]
TYLER, TX

