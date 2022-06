KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Notre Dame baseball team (40-15) put on a furious rally in the late innings to knock off No. 1 Tennessee (57-9), 7-3, and advance to the College World Series for the third time in program history. The Irish hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning to take their first lead of the game and never looked back.

