Dallas Cowboys Legendary RB and ‘Ring of Honor’ Member Don Perkins Dies

By Chaz
LoneStar 92
 3 days ago
Well, I have some sad news to report as legendary Dallas Cowboys running back, Don Perkins, has passed away. The Dallas Cowboys released this statement earlier today. Unfortunately, Perkins' death is yet another blow to the Cowboys' family. He's the second Ring of Honor member to pass away recently, along with...

CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys Star's Absence From OTAs

Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys used the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz. It's becoming increasingly evident that Schultz wants a long-term contract before the start of the upcoming season. Schultz, who had 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2021, has been sitting out voluntary OTAs. Usually,...
City
The Spun

Henry Ruggs' Lawyers Make Request: NFL World Reacts

After reportedly crashing into another car at 156 MPH while driving under the influence, resulting in the death of a young woman, lawyers representing former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III are trying to exclude an intoxicated blood sample. Per the Associated Press, Ruggs' lawyers argue that police "lacked basis" for...
The Spun

Cowboys Star Is Working At Another Position In Practice

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be committed to having Ezekiel Elliott as their RB1 moving forward. If that's the case, Kellen Moore's offense needs to figure out a way to get Tony Pollard the ball in other areas. Enter: wide receiver. With the loss of Amari Cooper, and the injury...
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

