The Chehalis Police Department has arrested a suspect in a drive-by shooting that occurred in the 1100 block of South Market Boulevard at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday. Based on tips from the community received after the Chehalis Police Department released a description and photos of the suspect on Friday, investigators identified the suspect as Jonathon Von Teitloff, 63, of Chehalis, and arrested him without incident on June 12. He was scheduled to appear in Lewis County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing on first-degree assault and drive-by shooting charges Monday afternoon.

