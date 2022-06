TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In response to worker shortages in restaurants, a small percentage of them are testing out robotic technology to supplement service staff. Jalapeño Tree in Tyler has been testing out a new robot they named Pepper, serving as a hostess. The robot also has the ability to serve in other functions as well as serving food or taking dirty dishes to the kitchen.

TYLER, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO