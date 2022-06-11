ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson Springs, KY

Gov. Beshear joins community leaders in Hopkins Co. on 6-month deadly tornadoes anniversary

14news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix months later, Western Kentucky communities reflect on deadly tornadoes. Dawson Springs family still...

www.14news.com

Comments / 2

14news.com

City of Dawson Springs announces rebuilding plan with $1.2M grant

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley announced more details Sunday related to how city leaders will spend the money they received from the state for rebuilding following the Dec. 10 storms. [Six months later, Western Kentucky communities reflect on deadly tornadoes]. In a post on the...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wymt.com

Several Eastern Kentucky counties back in COVID-19 red zone

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As of June 10, the COVID-19 Community Levels by County map shows 11 Eastern Kentucky counties in the red zone. Kentucky River District health leaders said they are seeing four times the number of cases they saw this time last year. ”We’re seeing that the...
KENTUCKY STATE
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Caldwell; Calloway; Christian; Crittenden; Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg; Union; Webster EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 115 this afternoon and Tuesday, and up to 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid 70s to around 80, providing little relief.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Boil advisory issued in Madisonville indefinitely

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for some customers in Madisonville, Ky. on June 13. According to city officials, the reason for the advisory is because repairs need to be made on a water main break. The following Otter Lake Residents must bring water to a boil before consuming it: JD […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Boil advisory issued for some Madisonville residents

City officials in Madisonville, Kentucky, say a boil water advisory has been issued for some residents. According to the city, some residents in the Otter Lake area who are serviced by the City of Madisonville are under the boil advisory due to a water main break. Impacted areas include homes...
MADISONVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Details Emerge Following Barge Sinking, Kentucky Lock Closure

More details have emerged, following the sinking of a barge this weekend that led to the closure of Kentucky Lock at Kentucky Dam. At this point, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is working in congruence with Terral River Service to clear a barge from the lock’s chamber. The barge sank around 7:30 AM, this past Saturday.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Advance warning sign for 641 in Calloway County

A new Advance Warning Flasher device will go into operation in Calloway County on Monday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and a contractor will activate the new warning signal about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, at the intersection of US 641 and KY 80, just north of Murray. The purpose of the...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Governor Delivers Disaster Funding To Western Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear was in western Kentucky on Friday, June 10, the six-month anniversary of the deadly tornadoes across the area. The governor celebrated some of the first fully-finished new homes for tornado victims in Mayfield. Construction of the three homes was made possible with funding from the Team Western...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Arc of Evansville announces new Executive Director

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Arc of Evansville has introduced a new Executive Director. Carrie Blackham was approved by the Board of Directors and began her new role Monday. Blackham has previously served as the Chief Community Impact Officer of Pathfinder Service in Huntington, Indiana. Blackham is also a Owensboro...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Daviess County Escapee Had Help

Daviess County Jail Escapee Mary Lou Eggleston is still on the lam. She got away by taking a jail vehicle while visiting a local Owensboro hospital where she was undergoing treatment. Eggleston is believed to be traveling with 23 year old Jayvon Fountain in a silver Chrysler 300. She was...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Indiana utilities brace for possible rolling blackouts, Kentucky meeting demands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer is kicking in with heat and humidity this week, and that puts a strain on the power grid to keep up with demand. Parts of Indiana could face rolling blackouts, according to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO). MISO is an an independent, nonprofit organization that operates the electrical grid in the middle part of the United States from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Crews to install culvert replacements on KY 140

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation officials say drivers should expect two road closures for KY 140 this week. They tell us this so crews can install culvert replacements. The first replacement is set for Monday. The second replacement is happening on Tuesday. Officials say the work zone is...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
99.5 WKDQ

One of the Scariest Bridges in the U.S. is in Kentucky

As I was doing research on another article about an amazing Kentucky fact, I came across a YouTube video of a bridge in the Bluegrass state that some people are scared to cross. The Brookport Bridge location and dimensions. The bridge is almost 100 years old and connects Paducah, KY...
BROOKPORT, IL
14news.com

‘Horses of Hope’ unveiled in storm-affected areas in Hopkins Co.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A new art display was unveiled on Friday morning in Madisonville as a form of healing after the December storms in western Kentucky. A Lexington non-profit and Independence Bank exhibited three life-size horse statues to honor tornado-affected areas across Kentucky. It’s a program called “Horses of...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

City of Evansville sets up cooling center during extreme heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville is setting up a cooling center during this week’s extreme heat. Evansville mayor Lloyd Winnecke along with the City of Evansville decided to open up the CK Newsome Community Center lobby to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Three hurt in Daviess Co. crash

MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a wreck in Daviess County. It happened at the corner of Veach and Sutherland Roads around 4 Sunday afternoon. Officials say three cars were involved. Three people have minor injuries and were taken to the hospital to be...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

A Southern Indiana utility warns rolling blackouts possible during heat wave this week

BROWNSTOWN Ind. (WDRB) -- A Southern Indiana utility company warns with extremely high temperatures on the way this week, there's a possibility of rolling blackouts. Jackson County REMC was told by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, MISO, an independent, nonprofit organization that operates the electrical grid in the middle part of the United States from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico, that there is a possibility of rolling blackouts in the Kentuckiana region.
INDIANA STATE
WBKO

Beshear enhances resources for Kentuckians fighting addiction

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that Kentucky is working to establish counties as “Recovery Ready Communities” in an effort to help individuals fighting an addiction receive critical resources at no cost, and work to reduce the ongoing public health crisis that is sweeping across the nation.
KENTUCKY STATE

