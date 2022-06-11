ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airports told to stop ‘unacceptable’ failings of disabled people

By Meg Hill
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The aviation watchdog has told airports to address “unacceptable” failings of disabled people and warned it could use legal enforcement powers if they continue.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it had seen an increase in reports of “significant service failings”, including incidents where passengers needing assistance have been disembarked hours after other passengers.

In a letter, group director of consumers and markets Paul Smith said the incidents were unacceptable and distressing for those involved.

We will continue to closely monitor the quality of service provided and if these significant service failures continue, we will consider whether further action is needed, including using enforcement powers

Paul Smith, Civil Aviation Authority

“It is also self-evident that those with less mobility will find it more difficult to access support at airports when things go wrong, as compared to a passenger who might be able to seek out airport staff to assist with baggage delays, for example,” he added.

The authority believes these incidents could have been avoided by better management of assistance service function, despite the current travel disruptions.

The CAA will ask all airports with a high number of passengers using assistance services to set out what additional measures they have taken to address the issue by June 21.

“We will continue to closely monitor the quality of service provided and if these significant service failures continue, we will consider whether further action is needed, including using enforcement powers,” he said.

It comes after a woman who is paralysed from the neck down was left stranded on a plane for more than 90 minutes last week when airport staff failed to arrive to provide assistance.

Victoria Brignell, from Shepherd’s Bush, west London , was returning home on Saturday following a holiday in Malta through Gatwick Airport , West Sussex.

Ms Brignell explained: “Shortly after landing the BA airline staff came up to me and said they’re sorry but the people who are meant to help get me off the plane would not be there for 50 minutes.

“Time passed and I was then told it would be another half an hour on top of that. In the end I was waiting an hour and 35 minutes.

“I am paralysed from the neck down so I can’t use my arms or legs. To get off a plane I need two people to lift me from the airplane seat into an aisle chair, which is a specially designed narrow wheelchair to push me along the aisle off the plane, and lift me into my wheelchair waiting outside.”

Comments / 23

Really?
1d ago

Again they bring up that potWoman. First she had hired help and secondly if her help wasn’t available why did any family allow her to fly alone! It’s not the place of airlines to lift people- then what lift them wrong and get hurt or they get hurt! Disabled should be flying accompanied by qualified personnel that the passenger pays for!

Reply(2)
10
Da Ad
2d ago

If you don’t have enough people to do the job, get out off the office and do it yourself

Reply(1)
20
Jesse Lynn
1d ago

But they should have somebody with them when they fly...When we fly I need assistance because of my stroke but I don't depend on other people but my son

Reply(2)
6
