ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Janet Yellen on Cardi B’s recession prediction: ‘I don’t have that much time for her’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3biGsG_0g7TppKs00

( The Hill ) – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is pouring water on talk of a recession from one prominent albeit unexpected figure: Cardi B.

“Do you know who Cardi B is?” CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Yellen on Thursday at the New York Times’s DealBook D.C. policy forum.

“I mean, I don’t have that much time for her. But I am alive,” Yellen, 75, replied in the affirmative with a laugh.

Watch: Jan. 6 committee shows montage of Capitol attack

Sorkin then pointed to a recent tweet from the “Up” rapper, in which she asked her 23 million followers , “When y’all think they going to announce that we going into a recession?”

“Don’t look to me to announce it,” Yellen said in response.

“I’m not going to announce it. I don’t think we’re going to have a recession,” Yellen said.

“Consumer spending is very strong. Investment spending is solid. I expect growth to slow down,” Yellen added.

“We have a very strong economy. I know people are very upset — and rightfully so — about inflation. But there’s nothing to suggest inflation if a recession is in the works,” Yellen told Sorkin .

Yellen’s comments came days after she testified in front of the Senate Finance Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee over soaring inflation. Data released Friday by the Labor Department showed that May’s annual inflation marked the fastest yearly growth in prices since 1981, when inflation hit 8.9 percent annually.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, is known to frequently weigh in on politics and hot-button issues. In February, the 29-year-old entertainer lamented rising inflation , saying in an interview, “Everything is high.”

The Grammy Award winner, a frequent critic of former President Trump, was a vocal supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during the 2020 White House race.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

UPDATE: Police activity revealed to be shooting investigation

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Update: At 2:07 PM a press release from SAPD to avoid the 2000 block of Armstrong has been revealed as a shooting investigation. Officers were called to the scene at 3 AM to a “Shots Fired” call for service. Upon arrival, officers received more information that multiple shots had been fired […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Cardi B
Daily Mail

Top Obama economic adviser Larry Summers says there WILL be a recession and gas prices will keep going up after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen insisted the economy was going to recover

Top Obama economic advisor and Clinton-era Treasury Sec. Larry Summers said that he thought Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen is wrong to say that there is 'nothing to suggest' the U.S. will fall into a recession. 'There's nothing to suggest that there's a recession in the works,' Yellen said at a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Treasury#Cnbc#The New York Times#The Labor Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US Is Already In A Recession, Could Last Up To 18 Months Before 'Boom Time Again'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday the U.S. is probably in a recession— and added that it could get worse and last up to a year-and-a-half. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at an All-In Summit being held in Miami, said recession could lead to misallocation of capital and warned companies should to ensure they have enough reserves.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Investors should take some chips off the table as the US could see either stagflation or a recession soon, says top economist Mohamed El-Erian

"Everyone now acknowledges that our baseline is stagflation," he noted.The Fed acted incredibly slow to respond to inflation, and now the balance of risk is tilted toward recession. Investors should consider pulling back from markets before stagflation sets it or a recession hits as the Federal Reserve struggles to guide...
STOCKS
Fortune

Larry Summers claims he can prove inflation is way closer to the 1970s than people think—and that a deep recession may be the only way to end it

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year, months before the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates to combat inflation, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned that inflation was already a problem, and would get a lot worse in 2022.
BUSINESS
KLST/KSAN

Retired police react to Uvalde CISD chief’s account of school shooting response

AUSTIN (Nexstar/Texas Tribune) — Former police chiefs, federal law enforcement officials and experts are criticizing the Uvalde CISD police chief’s explanation of why the response to the Robb Elementary School shooting took so long. In an exclusive interview with KXAN’s news partners at The Texas Tribune, Pete Arredondo defended his actions and said he hadn’t spoken out […]
UVALDE, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy