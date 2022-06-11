ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunland Park, NM

Sewage discharge in Rio Grande sickened children, residents say

By Julian Resendiz
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aRLeo_0g7TpohN00

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (Border Report) – Maria Escarcega remembers the nauseating smells coming from the Rio Grande every afternoon and the legion of flies she blames for stomach illnesses that afflicted her three children a few months ago.

“I had to hang traps because we didn’t know what to do with so many flies. They caught thousands and thousands of flies and gave out a horrible smell. I used bug spray and fumigated the house several times and it still was not enough,” the resident of the Anapra neighborhood of Sunland Park said.

The flies and mosquitos swarmed the neighborhood after the El Paso, Texas, water utility began dumping six to 10 million gallons of raw sewage a day in the river. El Paso Water was dealing with a major underground line break that required months to fix.

But according to New Mexico officials, the utility did not report the practice – which extended for 136 days – to the New Mexico Environmental Department. The state agency this week slapped El Paso Water with a $1.2 million fine for the 1.1-billion-gallon diversion.

Ocean off-limits as 40 million gallons of Mexican sewage flow north of the border daily

“We are holding this polluter accountable for their malfeasance and will not stop doing so until the damage is corrected, and El Paso Water can assure (us) such a discharge will not happen again,” said New Mexico Environmental Cabinet Secretary James Kenney.

The Texas utility says it coordinated its actions with state and federal regulatory agencies including NMED.

“El Paso Water places the highest priority on the health and safety of residents and our surrounding community,” El Paso Water said in a statement. “We are currently reviewing the administrative compliance orders issued by the New Mexico Environment Department and will take any necessary and appropriate actions.”

Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea said El Paso Water will be removing contaminated soil as part of its remediation efforts. He said the neighborhood of Anapra was fortunate the diversion of sewage took place when river levels were low.

“That area is particularly prone to flooding . Luckily, the river was at its lowest point so we didn’t have any flooding in the actual community,” Perea said. He said the city received numerous complaints from residents about the strong sewage smell and the flies that pestered residents like Escarcega.

U.S. warns Mexico of massive sewage spill into the Rio Grande

The New Mexico Environment Department said any discharge of wastewater into a river, creek or underground water reserve poses a significant hazard to public health.

“Discharges of untreated sewage typically contain disease-causing bacteria and viruses. Such pathogens can cause diseases like cholera, giardia and hepatitis A,” the department said in the statement announcing the fine. “Untreated sewage also contains harmful chemicals like ammonia and nitrogen that adversely impacts public health and the environment.”

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Escarcega and her sister, Sandra Velazquez, welcomed news of the fine.

“It’s the right thing to do because they cannot do that. If they had done it in an unpopulated area, fine. But there are too many houses around here. It affected the entire neighborhood,” Velazquez said.

Sunland Park has a population of 16,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 3

Related
95.5 KLAQ

What Neighborhood St. In El Paso’s Great for Rafting the Floods?

When it rains in El Paso we all know how bad it can really get sometimes. Although being a desert city we could use some heavy rain here and there. Except, the only con about a lot of rain in El Paso is the different areas that flood. All sorts of streets all over El Paso tend to flood leaving you to take an alternate route to be safe.
EL PASO, TX
borderreport.com

Warning issued after 5 die in canals along border

EL PASO, TX (Border Report) — Five people have drowned in border canals, prompting the U.S. Border Patrol to issue a warning about the dangers of jumping into these waterways that run parallel to the Rio Grande in El Paso. The Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector issued an advisory...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Migrant rescued from railroad overpass in El Paso near US-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A specialized Border Patrol agent was recognized for rescuing a migrant from a railroad overpass in El Paso. The migrant was stranded along the railroad tracks along Paisano Drive early Monday morning, according to El Paso sector Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez. The Border...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Two mobile homes burn down in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Two mobile homes went up in flames on Monday morning. The Las Cruces Fire Department says they were dispatched a little after 10:30 a.m. to the mobile home park located on Three Crosses Ave near Alameda in Las Cruces. The owner of one of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Health
City
Sunland Park, NM
Local
Texas Health
Sunland Park, NM
Government
El Paso News

Las Cruces shelter addressing issues with dog ownership, care

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A few months ago, KTSM reported on dead dogs found in a man’s backyard in Dona Ana County. The still-living dogs he had were removed temporarily, then later returned to him. Foster Schneider, a volunteer for the local shelter says the dogs were...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Border Patrol reports large drop in migrant encounters in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Triple-digit heat and repeated social media messaging that the U.S. border remains closed to non-qualifying individuals could be making a dent on illegal immigration in the El Paso Sector. The trend coincides with a streak of afternoon temperatures above 100 degrees, sometimes reaching 106 and 107 and relentless public […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Sewage#Discharges#Cholera#El Paso Water#Mexican
elpasomatters.org

El Pasoan to speak at DEA summit on fentanyl after son’s death

Two years ago, police told Jennipher Talamantes that her son died peacefully in his sleep from a fentanyl overdose. “I’ve found that hard to believe,” the El Paso school counselor said. “After seeing videos of overdoses, I know he did not die peacefully in his sleep.”. Her...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Two families displaced in Las Cruces fire

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Two Las Cruces families were displaced by a fire in north-central Las Cruces Monday morning, according to the fire department. However, no one was injured in the blaze near Three Crosses Avenue and Alameda Boulevard, a battalion chief said. The fire ignited just after 10:30 a.m. Firefighters were on scene within seven minutes.
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasomatters.org

New Mexico fines El Paso Water $1.2 million for Rio Grande sewage dump

New Mexico state environment officials are seeking $1.2 million in fines from El Paso Water, saying the utility’s dumping of 1.1 billion gallons of raw sewage into the Rio Grande near Sunland Park last year violated state laws. In a Thursday news release, New Mexico Environment Cabinet Secretary James...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KVIA

First responders battling active fire in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Firefighters on Monday morning were working to put out an active fire in north Las Cruces, according to the city. At around 11 a.m., they were working to put out the blaze near Three Crosses Avenue and Alameda Boulevard. It is not yet known what time the fire ignited.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascruces.com

Southern New Mexico Pride

Southern New Mexico and the Borderlands are, by their very nature, extremely diverse when it comes to community and the people who create it. Embracing the LGBTQ community, and making it part of that diverse landscape, are a source of pride in Las Cruces, where Southern New Mexico Pride has been held every year since 1990.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Tuff Shed opens Las Cruces location, its third in the state

Tuff Shed, Inc., America’s leading supplier of storage buildings and garages, hosted a grand opening June 10-11 to celebrate its new Las Cruces location at 3231 N. Main St., Suite B, Tough Shed said in a news release. The sales and design center is one of three Tuff Shed...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Man’s body found in a San Elizario’s canal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded this morning at approximately 9:20 a.m. to a call reporting a body in a canal near the area of Luis Guerra and Petunia in San Elizario, Texas. According to authorities, the El Paso County Search and Rescue team was utilized to remove the […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KVIA

How will Las Cruces leaders spend tax revenue from marijuana sales?

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - If marijuana sales stay strong, the local industry could bring in $1 million in yearly tax revenue to Las Cruces, according to city staffers. "This unexpected tax revenue - I would really like to see it go toward quality of life," said Councilwoman Johana Bencomo, who represents district four. "I really think cannabis can help us meet the challenges that we're currently facing as a community: challenges around homelessness and affordable housing. I hope this kind of revenue is exactly the impact we want it to make."
LAS CRUCES, NM
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy